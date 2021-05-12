A Photo Of Dua Lipa And Rita Ora’s Grandfathers Having A Drink Together In The 1960s Has Gone Viral

Dua Lipa and Rita Ora's families have known each other since the 1960s. Picture: Getty/PA/Instagram

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Rita Ora’s fans have uncovered a photo that reveals their granddads have known each other for decades and fans are freaking out.

It seems Dua Lipa and Rita Ora go way back as their grandparents have known each other for decades.

A photo has been circulating online of the pop stars' grandfathers enjoying a drink together in the 1960’s and it’s fair to say our minds are completely blown.

Dua Lipa’s Home Life With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid And Dog Dexter

The picture was shared on Instagram by Dua’s dad, Dukagjin Lipa, in 2019, and it has now resurfaced.

He captioned the snap: “My dad, Seit Lipa and Mr. Besim Sahatciu. Grandfathers of @dualipa and @ritaora having a drink in 1960s city of Peja #grandfathers #friends.”

Dua Lipa's father shared the snap of his dad with Rita Ora's granddad. Picture: Getty

The photo showed Dua’s historian granddad sat beside Rita’s film, TV and theatre director grandfather in the Kosovan city of Peja - as fans will already know that the singers are both of Albanian descent.

It wasn’t long before the picture went viral online, with many reacting to the history between the singers.

One person tweeted: “I am LOSING MY MIND at this photo of Dua Lipa & Rita Ora's grandfathers together.”

I am LOSING MY MIND at this photo of Dua Lipa & Rita Ora's grandfathers together pic.twitter.com/Grr8lQSYCV — elle (@elbusyo) May 8, 2021

Rita Ora and Dua Lipa's families have known each other for years. Picture: PA

While a lot of people were confused about how the stars’ granddads knew each other, one person on Twitter wrote: “They grandfathers are both from Peja, a city that in the 60s had around 65k population, and both of them were successful enough to know each other... [sic].”

“Maybe cause it was the 60s in Peja a small city in a small country where almost everyone knows each other?”, read another tweet.

We’re still processing this information, tbh.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital