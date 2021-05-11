Dua Lipa’s Home Life With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid And Dog Dexter

11 May 2021, 17:37

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been spending time in London recently
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been spending time in London recently. Picture: Getty / Dua Lipa/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid divide their time between the US and the UK, with the pop star spending most of her time in London.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have gone from strength to strength since they started dating, even adopting a puppy last year named Dexter – a true sign of relationship commitment.

As the couple’s work lives amp up again following a year of quieter schedules, Dua and Anwar have been posting ‘photo dumps’ of their lives behind the scenes and what they get up to on their downtime together.

Dua Lipa Hints At 'Inevitable' Acting Career After Revealing She's Been ‘Reading Scripts’

Dua recently jetted to London with her boyfriend and their pup, visiting an Italian restaurant with her beau and their pals on “off night.”

After the social catch-up, Dua took to Instagram to share a string of pics from the night including some totally adorable snaps of herself and Anwar as they celebrated his success.

The puppy parents brought their ‘son’ Dexter to London with them and Dua couldn’t resist posting a heart-melting picture of the pup sat by the window of what looks like a glorious London townhouse.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's puppy got his own birthday party
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's puppy got his own birthday party. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua’s also been making the most on catching up with her friends, strolling around the pretty parks in the city.

They also made sure to throw a puppy party for Dexter, with their pals’ dogs joining them for the occasion as well as a specially made dog-treat cake.

We’ve never seen such a pampered pooch!

