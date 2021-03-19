Dua Lipa Hints At 'Inevitable' Acting Career After Revealing She's Been ‘Reading Scripts’

Dua Lipa might follow in the footsteps of other pop stars by getting into acting. Picture: Getty/PA

Dua Lipa has revealed she wants to try getting into acting following her successful music career.

Dua Lipa is one of the biggest pop stars around but it seems she may head over into the acting world after revealing she’s been “reading scripts”.

Hinting at the “inevitable” move into acting, the ‘Future Nostalgia’ songstress did an interview with the LA Times, where the publication said Dua has been “reading scripts for a move into acting that seems inevitable”.

There was no further conversation about which scripts the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer had been reading, or whether she was interested in TV or film roles, but fans are excited nonetheless.

Taking to Twitter to discuss Dua’s potential next career move, one fan wrote: “OMG HER ACTING ERA.”

Dua Lipa has been "reading scripts" to get into acting. Picture: PA

Fans took to Twitter to share support for Dua Lipa's potential next career move. Picture: Twitter

“The next female superhero yup [sic],” shared another.

“She’s a hard working queen and will push herself harder to achieve everything,” penned another loyal fan.

Dua recently won the 2021 Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Future Nostalgia’ and gave a spellbinding mashup performance of ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now', which is further proof she is destined for superstardom!

Many other artists have gone on to secure acting roles, such as Harry Styles, who has previously starred in Dunkirk, has wrapped filming for Don’t Worry, Darling and is already confirmed to star in My Policeman.

Dua Lipa won her third Grammy this year. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (and the list goes on) have all done it, too, so it’s not a surprising move to make!

In a YouTube segment with MTV last year, Dua also revealed she’d “love” to try acting at some point, saying: “I’ve never been in a movie. I don’t know if I’m ready yet, but I would love to do it at some point.”

Reassuring fans that her music wouldn’t take a back seat if she chose to pursue acting, she added: “I enjoy acting, my main focus is always music.”

She also went on to reveal that American Horror Story is the type of series she’d love to star in as she’s “always been a fan”.

