Why Dua Lipa’s Grammy Performance Was One To Remember As She Celebrates 'Female Empowerment'

Dua Lipa acknowledged her fellow female Grammy nominees in her acceptance speech. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa gave one of the most captivating performances at the Grammys 2021 and we’ve rounded up all the reasons it was a fan-favourite.

By Capital FM

I think we can all agree that Dua Lipa blew us all away with her Grammys performance last night and we’re still not over it, tbh!

The 25-year-old pop star has had fans talking after she blessed us with a spellbinding mashup performance of ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’, before going on to win a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Future Nostalgia, so it’s fair to say she had a successful evening!

Harry Styles And Dua Lipa’s Interaction At The Grammys Has Fans Wanting A Collab

Amongst her evening of wins, Dua’s performance has become talked about a lot on social media and fans’ reactions have definitely summed up why her latest stage delivery will be one of her most memorable yet.

Taking to Twitter to praise Dua for her performance, one fan commented on the stunning visual effects, saying: “DUA LIPA'S GRAMMY PERFORMANCE WITH INCREDIBLE VISUALS.”

Dua Lipa won her third Grammy award last night. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa showcased three stunning Versace outfits at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, others were quick to point out the smooth transition between her ‘Levitating’ rendition and ‘Don’t Start Now’’ as someone added: “The transition from levitating to dont start now. dua is such a queennnnnnnn plus with the pink glitters outfit [sic].”

Dua's outfits were also a show-stopping part of the evening as the star had three outfit changes, with each as stunning as the last.

She kicked off her performance with a long, deep pink gown draped over a matching sequin bralette as she sang ‘Levitating’, before switching-up on stage as she changed into a sequin pink blazer, before taking it off to reveal a matching pink sequin two-piece set as she sang ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Her third and final outfit of the evening was a breath-taking sequin butterfly gown, with all outfits being custom-made Versace looks and this just added Dua’s incredible performance!

Dua Lipa performed two songs from 'Future Nostalgia' at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Bad Bunny grooving to Dua Lipa’s Levitating is all I need pic.twitter.com/HU9pWhNvg1 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) March 15, 2021

If it wasn’t enough that fans were in awe of the pop star’s medley on stage, other artists in attendance let it be known that they were also enjoying her performance, with a short clip of Bad Bunny dancing along being our ultimate highlight of the evening!

Dua even went on to praise the women who had been recognised in their respective fields at the Grammys, as she celebrated "female empowerment" in her acceptance speech, saying: "I feel first of all, really, really grateful. I am over the moon and I am so grateful for the recognition.

"For the recognition of women, I feel like there’s been a lot of female empowerment and lots of women winning awards tonight. And so it’s been absolutely amazing to be alongside all that, to feel that energy and for an album that means so much to me I’m just so proud to be standing here with this award. It's unmatched, the feeling."

Other women who had shared incredible performances and won awards last night include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

We love to see it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital