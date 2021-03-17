Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Celebrates Her Grammys Win In The Sweetest Way

17 March 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 15:42

Anwar Hadid surprised Dua Lipa after her Grammys win
Anwar Hadid surprised Dua Lipa after her Grammys win. Picture: Getty / Dua Lipa/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Anwar Hadid filled his house with balloons to welcome Dua Lipa home from the Grammys.

Dua Lipa, 25, won her third Grammy on Sunday and performed a mash-up of her bangers ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’.

And when she returned home boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, made sure to give her the celebration she deserved.

WATCH: Harry Styles And Dua Lipa Have Been Friends Since 2013 And Here's The Video To Prove It

Filling their home with glittery balloons, a butterfly piñata and a Pikachu balloon, Dua had the welcome home all girlfriends dream of.

Anwar Hadid bought Dua Lipa a butterfly piñata and butterfly balloons
Anwar Hadid bought Dua Lipa a butterfly piñata and butterfly balloons. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua dressed up in a dazzling mini dress for the occasion, complete with strappy silver heels wrapping all the way up her leg.

Posting a bunch of snaps from their evening on Instagram, she wrote in the caption: “All the [butterflies] in da world waiting 4 me [sic] my angel boy.”

Her best friend Olive also stopped by to celebrate Dua’s big night.

Anwar wasn’t able to join his girlfriend at the Grammys but she did catch up with some old friends on the night.

Her brief interaction with Harry Styles went viral the following day after they had a fist-bump, a hug, and a quick chat before the ceremony.

Dua, can we just be you for a day!?

