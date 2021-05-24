Rita Ora's Complete Dating History - From Taika Waititi to A$AP Rocky

Rita Ora has been linked to the likes of A$AP Rocky and Travis Barker. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rita Ora is in a relationship with director Taika Waititi but who has the star been linked to in the past and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Rita Ora was seen getting cosy with director boyfriend Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thomas over the weekend in Sydney.

Rita was first linked to Taika in April, with their relationship quickly getting serious as she moved into his abode in Australia.

Drake Brings Son Adonis On Stage For The First Time As He Dedicates Award To Him

But who has Rita dated before? Let's take a closer look at the relationships and dating history of the international pop star, including Travis Barker, Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian...

Rita Ora and Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars dated the 'How To Be Lonely' singer, from 2009 until 2011 before they both made it big.

Rita was only 18 when they met and recalled their time together fondly, branding Bruno the "greatest guy" to Bravo magazine in a 2011 interview.

The couple split amicably with both parties showing support to one another over the years as they've made strides in their careers.

Bruno Mars and Rita Ora were linked before they broke out into the industry. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian

Rita and Rob Kardashian were linked in 2011 as the emerging singer began making waves in the music scene.

The two had differing opinions on their relationship status that ultimately led to the demise of the partnership in early 2012.

Robert Kardashian and Rita Ora were loved up before Rita Ora made it big. Picture: Twitter

Rita Ora and Drake

Rita Ora and Drake reportedly had a flirtatious relationship in 2012.

Drake penned a track for ex-girlfriend Rihanna called 'RIP', however it was eventually sung by Rita and became a smash hit.

Soon after they were rumoured to be romantically linked but the pair ultimately became friends in the long term.

Rita Ora and Drake had a brief relationship in 2012. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris was linked to Masked Singer judge Rita in Spring 2013 with the pair dating for about a year.

The DJ and Rita had a romantic and professional relationship, with their breakup delaying the release of her sophomore album, 'Phoenix', due to several collaborations that were planned to be on the record.

The two stars had a high-profile relationship that was subject to a public fallout in April 2014, however, they seem to have since buried the hatchet.

Rita Ora and Calvin Harris had a high-profile relationship in 2014. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Ricky Hil

Rita Ora and Tommy Hilfiger's son, Ricky Hil, confirmed their relationship in August 2014.

The two separated the following July, not long after their 14-month relationship ended Ricky released a diss track about the star called 'Superman'.

Ricky Hil and Rita Ora dated for over a year. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky had a fling with the former X Factor judge in 2015.

The rapper sparked outrage upon releasing a track about Rita that detailed the intimate details of their romance – she was understandably hurt by the breach of privacy within the 'Better Things' lyrics.

However, A$AP has since admitted that the lyrics were 'tasteless'.

A$AP Rocky released a track about his relationship with Rita Ora. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Chris Brown

Rita Ora was rumoured to be linked with Chris Brown in 2015 after they collaborated on smash-hit 'Body on Me'.

The music video of their collaboration fuelled rumours about their romance as the track included steamy visuals of the two musicians.

Chris Brown and Rita Ora connected after collaborating musically. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Travis Barker

The Blink 182 drummer and producer Travis Barker briefly dated the star in October 2015.

Their whirlwind romance ended after a month – it's rumoured that Travis put the breaks on their courtship due to not wanting to be in a 'serious relationship'.

Travis Barker had a short romance with the singer. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Lewis Hamilton

In 2016 the rumour mill was whirling with claims that the then 26-year-old star was linking up with Formula One race driver, Lewis Hamilton.

The pair were spotted together on numerous occasions, however, the relationship was never confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton and Rita Ora has a brief summer fling. Picture: Getty

Andrew Watt

In November 2016, Rita was spotted getting cosy with fellow musician Andrew Watt.

The couple got serious enough to make the relationship Instagram official in late 2017, however, they went their separate ways in October the following year.

Andrew Watt and Rita Ora dated from 2016 to 2017. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield

Rita had a brief romance with The Amazing Spider-Man actor, Andrew Garfield, in late 2018 with the pair calling it quits several months later.

Andrew claims to have wanted "a more private life", something he struggled to maintain with their relationship in the spotlight.

Although the split was civil, the singer was disappointed that the relationship couldn't work long-term after they spent Christmas togethe.

Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora spent a romantic Christmas together. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Rita and Taika Waititi have been spotted out and about several times in Sydney as the director films Thor: Love and Thunder and the hit-maker appears as a judge on the Australian version of The Voice.

After a few public appearances, Rita seemed to confirm the new relationship with a cosy snap of the two embracing on Instagram.

The songstress is also rumoured to have moved into her new beau's house!

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi made their relationship Instagram official. Picture: Rita Ora/Instagram

Rita Ora is currently in a relationship with Taika Waititi. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson was photographed getting close with Rita and her boyfriend. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and director boyfriend Taika Waititi were photographed getting cosy with actress Tessa Thompson in May.

The trio were photographed kissing on a terrace in Sydney as they packed on the PDA.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital