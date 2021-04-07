Amber Gill Caught In Bizarre Feud With Rob Kardashian’s Ex Meghan James

7 April 2021, 16:23

People have been left confused following the Twitter spat between Amber Gill and Rob Kardashian's ex.
People have been left confused following the Twitter spat between Amber Gill and Rob Kardashian's ex. Picture: Instagram

Amber Gill and Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Meghan James have been caught up in a Twitter row and fans are seriously confused.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Amber Gill has been caught in the middle of a Twitter row with the ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian and fans are seriously confused.

It all started when a video of Rob’s ex, Meghan James, went viral as she explained she was happy for her significant other to “cheat respectfully” in their relationship.

Molly-Mae Hague Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Picture With Brunette Pixie Haircut

“Cheating respectfully to me is cheating where I don’t find out,” said Meghan, “Cheat respectfully, because believe it or not, your man is cheating”.

Amber went on to disagree with what was said in the viral clip, as she tweeted: “I’ll never be one of those girls ‘as long as he knows where home is’ lol off you go street cat [sic].”

Amber Gill and Rob Kardashian's ex were caught in a heated row on social media.
Amber Gill and Rob Kardashian's ex were caught in a heated row on social media. Picture: Twitter
Amber Gill took to Instagram to explain what had happened with Meghan James.
Amber Gill took to Instagram to explain what had happened with Meghan James. Picture: Instagram

However, things got very confusing after Meghan saw the tweet and misunderstood the situation, thinking Amber was throwing shade at her.

Taking to Twitter, the US reality star penned: “This UK girl tried to go in on me… and she said ‘off you go street cat’. I said what? And bust out laughing. ‘Off you go’??? ‘Street cat’ [sic],” alongside a series of laughing emojis.

24-year-old Amber was quick to debunk the misunderstanding, responding that her tweet wasn’t aimed at her, as she said: “I don’t even know who you are? How did I call YOU a street cat.”

She later took to her Instagram Stories to clear up the whole situation, explaining to her fans that she didn’t realise Meghan was the girl in the viral video and “now she thinks we’re beefing omg [laughing emojis]”.

Amber Gill cleared up the confusion about her Twitter row with Meghan James.
Amber Gill cleared up the confusion about her Twitter row with Meghan James. Picture: Instagram
Meghan James dated Rob Kardashian four years ago.
Meghan James dated Rob Kardashian four years ago. Picture: Instagram

Meghan and Rob reportedly dated back in 2017, with a source telling E! at the time: “Mehgan supports Rob and all of his endeavours, and just wants to help him. They are very much best friends. She just wants to be there for him,” before denying they were an official couple.

This isn’t the first time fans have been left seriously confused about a random altercation between a Love Island star and an American reality star.

Remember when Scott Disick slid into Megan Barton Hanson’s DMs to call her out for dumping Eyal Booker?

This is giving us the same confusion, tbh.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon discussed their childhood memories.

Roman Kemp Reminisces About Hilarious Childhood Antics With Sister Harleymoon

Harry Styles looks golden in a previously unseen Gucci campaign video

Harry Styles Is The Definition Of Golden In Unseen Gucci Campaign Photo

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Taylor Swift will soon re-release 'Fearless'

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

Taylor Swift surprised fans with new song 'Mr Perfectly Fine'

Taylor Swift's 'Mr Perfectly Fine' Lyrics Revive Her 2008 Era

Louis Tomlinson showed off his new long hair look while travelling to Mexico.

Louis Tomlinson Debuts Long Hair At Mexico City Airport And Fans Are In Their Feels

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island