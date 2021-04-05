Molly-Mae Hague Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Picture With Brunette Pixie Haircut

Molly-Mae Hague looked completely different in a throwback picture she uploaded on social media. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague shared a throwback snap of her as a teen with a haircut resembling Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays and fans are shook!

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has left fans shocked at how different she looked in her younger years after she shared an unrecognisable picture of her at 13 years old.

The Love Island star was taking part in a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories, where her supporters asked her to share some snaps of her as a baby and as a teen.

Molly-Mae Hague Before Love Island: Her Transformation In Pictures

The trip down memory lane caused Molly-Mae to stumble on a picture of her as a brunette with a pixie cut and fans can’t get over just how different she looked!

The 21-year-old poked fun at the snap, sharing how she took her hair inspiration from The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, who was very popular for her chocolate brown, pixie haircut.

Molly-Mae Hague shared the throwback picture on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague fans are most familiar with her blonde hair. Picture: Instagram

The social media influencer penned: “While we are down memory lane, I just stumbled across this [laughing emojis].

“*Walks into the hairdressers at age 13* ‘I wanna look like Frankie from the Saturdays’ [sic].

“How crazy that this was my hair!!!!!!”

As we’re only used to seeing Molly-Mae with her long blonde locks, and most recently blonde bob as she took out her extensions, it’s safe to say fans couldn’t get over the unrecognisable snap.

Molly-Mae Hague took hair inspiration from The Saturdays' pop star, Frankie. Picture: PA

Fans couldn't get over how relatable Molly-Mae Hague's teenage haircut was. Picture: Twitter

The Saturdays' Frankie Bridge reposted Molly-Mae's picture. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae’s followers took to Twitter to share how relatable her post was, with one writing: “The fact that me and @mollymaehague both went through the ‘I want my hair like frankie from the Saturdays’ 11 year old me was not a vibe [sic].”

The Saturdays pop star even saw the post herself and shared it to her Instagram Stories, as Frankie wrote: “How different does @mollymae look?! [laughing emoji] suits you! xx [sic].”

Frankie’s haircut was definitely iconic AF so we don’t blame Molly-Mae one bit!

