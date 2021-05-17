Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Claims He Had 'Affair With Kim Kardashian' Before Kourtney Relationship

Shanna Moakler claimed Travis Barker was formerly 'involved' with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty/PA

By Capital FM

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, shared a screenshot from her mother, Shanna Moakler, which claimed he "cheated on her" with Kim Kardashian during their marriage.

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has thrown shade at his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in recent months and her latest claim has left fans shocked.

The 46-year-old claimed that her marriage with Travis ended in 2008 was because he “cheated” with Kim Kardashian during their relationship, years before his romance with Kourtney.

The claims made their way onto social media after Travis and Shanna’s daughter, Alabama, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of a message which appeared to be sent by her mother to an unidentified Instagram user.

The lengthy message included a number of claims about her former relationship with the blink-182 drummer to the alleged affair with Kourtney’s sister, Kim.

Alabama Barker shared a screenshot of her mum claiming Travis Barker "cheated" during their marriage. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since the start of this year. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Starting the message by sharing insight into her on-off romance with Matthew Rondeau, the message read: “Matthew has been my rock he truly has changed and has been amazing.. When we went life trip other night we were joking but lots of inside jokes I don’t think translated..

“I left Travis because he was emotionally abusive, I left the money snd mansions for a reason… family is all that matters but I can’t compete with kids whose father doesn’t encourage relationships with their own mother and purposely tries to alienate them away..

“Travis controls Bamas social media… however I get blamed for her sexualition! How does a father allow her to act like that and do lives at 4am? With Men twice her age..”

Going on to claim Travis “cheated” with Kim, she added: “I’ve been legally bullied out… I’m fed up and I’m Exhausted.. Social media and the media isn’t real… I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister.. It’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!”

Alabama Barker claimed her mother Shanna Moakler "has never completely been in my life". Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Shanna Moakler claimed Travis Barker had an "affair" with Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Travis ex’ didn’t share any other information to support her claims.

Alabama posted the screenshot alongside a message of her own, writing: “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom.

"Did your mom ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't. I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Travis, Kim and Kourtney are yet to comment on the claims.

