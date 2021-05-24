Drake Brings Son Adonis On Stage For The First Time As He Dedicates Award To Him

By Capital FM

Drake accepted his Artist of the Decade award with his son Adonis as he brought his 3-year-old on stage at the Billboard Music Awards.

Drake and his son Adonis, 3, shared a stage for the first time as they enjoyed their first public event together.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper melted fans’ hearts everywhere when he took to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday evening joined by his child in a very rare appearance.

Who Is Drake’s Son, What Is His Name And Who Is Sophie Brussaux? Everything You Need To Know

The Canadian artist walked on stage hand-in-hand with Adonis, who he shares with ex Sophie Brussaux, as he accepted the award for Artist of the Decade while surrounded by his team, his close friends and his parents.

While giving his speech, Drake held Adonis close to him, who was adorably dressed in a red flannel shirt and black jeans, as he humbly accepted the prestigious award.

Drake accepted the award of Artist of the Decade at the BBMAs. Picture: Getty

Drake's son, Adonis, joined him on stage in a rare appearance. Picture: Getty

Drake's son Adonis was born in 2018. Picture: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Following an introductory video, which showcased his biggest achievements, Drake said: “That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but you know, the truth is I'm really bad at taking compliments.

"I'm really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better. I rarely celebrate anything.

"I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right.”

The ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ rapper then dedicated the award to his collaborators and peers, as he said their music had him “tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next”.

Drake dedicated his award to his son, Adonis. Picture: Getty

Drake's son, Adonis, is now three years old. Picture: @champagnepapi/Instagram

The 34-year-old’s speech was not over before he could thank his loved ones and dedicate the award to his son, as he added: "To my beautiful family,” before Adonis adorably began walking off stage.

Bringing him back for a cuddle, Drake lifted his son up, adding: “To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you.”

It’s fair to say Drizzy’s first public event with his son sent fans everywhere into meltdown over the sweet interaction!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital