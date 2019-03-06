Rita Ora And Andrew Garfield Split After Short-Lived Romance

6 March 2019, 10:32 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 11:10

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield have split
Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield have split. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield have ended their short relationship after just a few months, over claims The Amazing Spiderman actor wanted more privacy.

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield only began dating in November last year, but the couple have now gone their separate ways as the Hollywood actor reportedly wants a more private life – despite being a globally known star with roles in the likes of Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spiderman, and The Social Network.

The 'Only Want You' singer is said to be heartbroken over the split, as they’d been spending a lot of time together and even had Christmas together.

Bebe Rexha Publicly Asked Dua Lipa, Rita Ora And Ava Max For A Collaboration

A source told the tabloids: “Rita is cut up about the whole situation. Andrew split up with her recently and it’s been hard going as they had spent a lot of time together.

“They spent Christmas together and she thought things were going well between them. Her career is going from strength to strength and lives her life in the spotlight but he told her he wanted to lead a more private life.

“Rita had tried to do that and had kept their romance off social media but things didn’t work out.”

Rita and Andrew were last seen together while strolling arm in arm around London’s Primrose Hil in December.

Their relationship came just three months after she ended her romance with Andrew Watt.

