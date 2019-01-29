Bebe Rexha Publicly Asked Dua Lipa, Rita Ora And Ava Max For A Collaboration

Ava Max responded to Bebe Rexha's wishes to collaborate. Picture: Getty

The 'Meant To Be' singer reached out to Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Ava Max, hoping for a collaboration with the girls.

After scoring a number one with 'Sweet But Psycho' on The Official Big Top 40, Ava Max looks like she could be collaborating with Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.

Bebe wrote to her 1.24 million followers reaching out to the three female hitmakers, saying "I want a collab".

> Dua Lipa Explains Why Ariana Grande Collaboration Won't Be Released

Ava Max responded saying "New lady marmalade", with four love heart emojis.

Fans were quick to share their enjoyment with the possibility of a collaboration, similar to Bebe's earlier work with Rita Ora, 'Girls', saying "That would be awesome!" and "This is a must!"

New lady marmalade 🖤❤️🖤❤️ — AVA MAX 🔮 (@avamax) January 28, 2019

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip