Rita Ora Ethnic Background: Where Is ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ Singer From?

10 August 2020, 12:47
Rita Ora’s ethnic background revealed.
Rita Ora has been trending on Twitter as fans are confused about where she is from.
But what is her ethnic background? Where was she born? Let’s take a look…
Rita Ora is Albanian.
Rita Ora was born is Pristina, Yugolsavia.
Even though Rita moved to England from Kosovo when she was 1 years old, the singer is fluent in Albanian thanks to her Kosovar-Albanian speaking parents.
Rita Ora’s parents are Vera and Besnik Sahatçiu.
Yes, Rita has an older sister, named Elena, and a younger brother, named Don.
