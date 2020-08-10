Rita Ora Ethnic Background: Where Is ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ Singer From?

10 August 2020, 12:47

What is Rita Ora's ethnic background. Let's take a look?
What is Rita Ora's ethnic background. Let's take a look? Picture: instagram

Rita Ora’s ethnic background revealed.

Rita Ora has been trending on Twitter as fans are confused about where she is from.

But what is her ethnic background? Where was she born? Let’s take a look…

WATCH: Rita Ora Opens Up About How She Became Friends With Lewis Capaldi

Rita Ora's ethnicity has confused people on Twitter.
Rita Ora's ethnicity has confused people on Twitter. Picture: instagram

What is Rita Ora’s ethnic background?

Rita Ora is Albanian.

Where was Rita Ora born?

Rita Ora was born is Pristina, Yugolsavia.

Can Rita Ora speak Albanian?

Even though Rita moved to England from Kosovo when she was 1 years old, the singer is fluent in Albanian thanks to her Kosovar-Albanian speaking parents.

Who are Rita Ora’s parents?

Rita Ora’s parents are Vera and Besnik Sahatçiu.

Does Rita Ora have siblings?

Yes, Rita has an older sister, named Elena, and a younger brother, named Don.

