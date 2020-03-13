Exclusive

WATCH: Rita Ora On How She Became Friends With Lewis Capaldi

13 March 2020, 07:36

After the pair collaborated together on 'How To Be Lonely', Rita Ora explained exactly how the song came about, and how they became such good friends.

In the past, Global Award winner, Rita Ora, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Tinie Tempah, Cardi B and Avicii.

Her new hit, 'How To Be Lonely', is no different, as it turns out that the song was actually written by none other than Lewis Capaldi.

Rita Ora joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Rita Ora joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her 17th single as a lead artist, 'How To Be Lonely', Rita said "Well, it just naturally happened.

"This was actually really easy, because - obviously the industry's quite small - we see each other at events, and I was just like 'I love your songs; I love what you're doing."

According to the 'Ritual' singer, after praising Lewis Capaldi, the pair went out together for a few drinks and become friends before Lewis sent her the song, saying it suited her.

Rita Ora was eager to record the single as she claimed "it really hits exactly what [she's] going through".

She also praised Lewis as a "ledge" and "one of the funniest people on planet Earth".

Rita Ora has explained the importance of self-love in relation to 'How To Be Lonely', saying that everyone should consider spending time alone, and not being so concerned about finding a partner, as she's done.

Lewis Capaldi wrote Rita Ora's 'How To Be Lonely'
Lewis Capaldi wrote Rita Ora's 'How To Be Lonely'. Picture: Getty

"I actually think it's a beautiful thing, because it makes you a better person," she said about spending more time to care for herself, as opposed to looking for a boyfriend.

