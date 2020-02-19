Exclusive

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Releases His Own Range Of Personalised Condoms

Not to be beaten by JLS, the 'Bruises' singer was gifted with his own range of personalised condoms after his BRIT Award win.

Lewis Capaldi won two BRIT Awards at this year's ceremony - New Artist and British Single, for 'Someone You Loved' - but his real victory came backstage.

While catching up with Capital Breakfast's Sonny Jay, he was presented with his own range of personalised condoms, à la JLS.

Lewis Capaldi won two BRIT Awards at the 2020 ceremony. Picture: PA Images

After his two wins, Lewis popped by backstage to get his condoms, which read with the slogan "Hold Me While You Wa**".

He also joked about the size of his manhood, after Sonny gave him the condoms which were apparently extra small.

As Lewis Capaldi took to the podium to accept his BRIT for New Artist, his acceptance speech was seemingly muted.

After beating the likes of Mabel and Aitch to take the trophy, the end of his speech was cut off, but many on Twitter deduced that Lewis actually said "Thank you very f*****g much. See ya later."