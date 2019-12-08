WATCH: Rita Ora Performs A Song From Her Upcoming Movie, 'Twist'

8 December 2019, 10:38

Before her upcoming movie Twist is released, Jimmy Hill asked Rita Ora to perform one of the numbers from the musical.

Rita Ora has been spotted filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Twist, in which she stars as the Artful Dodger.

Capital Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, couldn't wait until it's released, so asked the 'Ritual' singer to perform one of the film's musical numbers.

> Rita Ora's #CapitalJBB Red Carpet Look Is Total Fire

Rita Ora joined Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Rita Ora joined Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Backstage at The O2, ready to perform her hits such as 'Anywhere', 'Your Song' and 'Lonely Together', Rita performed 'I'd Do Anything', from 1960 musical Oliver!

It wasn't long until Rita Ora remixed the song, after she got the lyrics confused, and started singing "I'd do anything, for you, boo, anything."

Rita Ora is also preparing to act as a judge on the British version of The Masked Singer, where she will guess which celebrities are disguised and singing for them, alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and The Hangover's Ken Jeong.

> Grab Our App To Catch Rita Ora's Outstanding #CapitalJBB Performance

Rita Ora joined the line-up for the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, and performed an angelic set, consisting of six songs. Other Ballers that performed include Stormzy, Harry Styles and Liam Payne.

