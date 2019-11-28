Oliver Twist Release Date & Cast: Rita Ora Plays Artful Dodger In Star-Studded Reboot

Rita Ora is starring in the Oliver Twist remake. Picture: PA/ Instagram iamlenaheadey

Oliver Twist is officially being re-made, and with a pretty surprising cast including Rita ora, Jude Law's son, Rafferty, and a huge Game of Thrones star!

Oliver Twist is the latest classic getting the reboot treatment, with a 'street' re-make of the film and a star-studded cast- with one character in particular catching people's attention, as none other than Rita Ora is playing the role of the Artful Dodger.

Rita Ora on the set of 'Oliver Twist' with Jude Law's son. Picture: Splash Images

Superstar, Rita, who is best known for her countless pop hits, has dipped her toes into the world of acting before, having appeared in the Fifty Shade of Grey franchise and also showed up in Southpaw with Jake Gyllenhaal, but it seems this will be her biggest acting role to date.

The film, based on the Charles Dickens novel and subsequent 1968 film Oliver!, has been renamed Twist, is getting a 'modern, hip-hop revamp' like so many modern remakes have to relate to their audiences.

She's been spotted filming scenes around London, dressed in a police officer's uniform in what appears to be a heist scene with Jude Law's lookalike son, Rafferty, who has been cast as Oliver himself.

Acting legend Michael Caine is also on board for the role of Fagin and notorious Game of Thrones villain, Cersei Lannister, AKA Lena Heady is set to play notorious bad guy, Bill Sykes in another gender swap role.

Although the filming is top secret, the 'Lonely Together' singer couldn't help but tease a tiny portion of the script to her 15 million Instagram followers.

Rita Ora teases behind the scenes as she films 'Oliver Twist'. Picture: Rita Ora / Instagram

As filming is still underway, its unlikely we'll be seeing the film in our cinemas until much later into 2020, but in the era of the remake, there are plenty of films you can keep yourself occupied with- Cats! anyone?!

