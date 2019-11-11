Sex Education Season 2: Netflix Release New Photos Ahead Of Series’ Return

Sex Education returns next year. Picture: Netflix

Sex Education season two will return in 2020

Netflix series Sex Education was a huge hit with viewers when it dropped at the start of 2019, and they begun filming season two soon after it finished.

Fans will now be thrilled to see new photos from series two, showing Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), and their schoolmates back together for more awkward teenage struggles, including a Chlamydia outbreak.

Sex Education, Series 2: Everything We Want To See From The Second Season

In new pictures from the show, we can see Aimee and Maeve sat down with a police officer in one shot, and Otis’ sex therapist mother looking very concerned as she holds a glass of wine to her face in another.

Sex Education sees the teens faced with even more high school struggles. Picture: Netflix

Adam has been sent to military school. Picture: Netflix

When is Sex Education season two?

While there’s not yet a specific return date for Sex Education, we do know it’ll be returning in 2020.

Considering the cast wrapped filming in September, it will likely return to Netflix toward the beginning of the year, especially as season one dropped in January 2019.

What will happen in the next series?

Otis' sex therapist mum was a huge hit in season one. Picture: Netflix

Lily puts her sexual endeavours on hold in season two. Picture: Netflix

After Otis and Maeve formed their sex clinic for fellow students in season one, the need for a proper Sex Education is highlighted even more in season two after Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak.

There will also be some new kids to challenge the status quo.

Maeve and Aimee are closer than ever after Aimee ditched the popular crew ‘the Untouchables’ and Eric gets a new-found confidence.

Meanwhile, Eric’s former bully Adam is at military school and remains conflicted by his feelings for Otis’ best friend.

Lily, whose hilarious dance routine won her a legion of fans in season one, has put her sexual interests on hold and finds a new friend in Otis’ girlfriend Ola.

Otis’ mum Jean is also still seeing Jakob, meaning they must learn to operate as a blended family. She also finds a friendship with Mrs Groff, the headmaster’s wife.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Netflix Shows