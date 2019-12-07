Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Rita Ora's Red Carpet Look Is Total Fire

Rita looks amazing on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

The Capital Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is underway - bringing you incredible performances from all your favourite artists!

Arriving on the red carpet ahead of her performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT with a serious vibe, is Rita Ora.

Wearing a midi dress with some serious cut outs, the Ritual hitmaker has us absolutely shook with her flawless look.

The neutral-toned dress features a high neckline, an asymmetric long sleeve and one helluva side split.

Rita Ora on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Just to add to the sass, she's paired it with some matching geometric print hells and oversized hoops.

Rita chatted to Capital Evening Show presenter Jimmy Hill ahead of her set, explaining why she loves joining us every year.

She said: "I'm so excited because when it's not just you on stage you can celebrate everyone, and it's the end of the year so the pressures off."

If last year is anything to go by, we reckon Rita has got something even bigger planned for her ball outfit tonight, and we can’t wait to see it.

Rita looks fire on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Rita joins other superstars such as Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Jax Jones on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2.

Meanwhile, Sunday, 8 December is set to see Anne-Marie, Tom Walker and AJ Tracey all perform their latest hits.

