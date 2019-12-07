Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Liam Payne's Serving A Whole Look Stepping Onto The Red Carpet

Liam Payne has arrived on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is back for another year, with some of the biggest artists in the world taking to the stage at the O2.

Liam Payne is a regular at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, coming back for his fifth year.

But that doesn’t mean he’s toned it down, as the Bedroom Floor singer well and truly heated things up on the red carpet.

Wearing a red camo jacket, former One Direction star Liam layered it over a pair of classic black jeans and a black top.

WATCH: Liam Payne Announces He's Opening Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Liam is kicking off the show, performing some of his greatest and latest hits such as Strip That Down and Familiar.

Speaking to Rob Howard, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay on Capital Breakfast, ahead of the show, the star said: "I can't wait.

"I never get to go out to a fresh audience, as well, which is great."

And with another huge year ahead of him, Liam also teased which artists he would like to collab with in the future.

Playing a game of The Jingle Bell Ball of Fame with Capital Evening Show presenter Jimmy Hill, he teased he would possibly like to get in the studio with Lauv in the New Year.

This comes after Liam recently released his debut solo album, 'LP1', and it features singles such as 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo, 'Get Low' with Zedd, and 'Bedroom Floor'.

