WATCH: Liam Payne Announces He's Opening Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

6 December 2019, 10:29

Ahead of his big performance at The O2, London, Liam Payne announced that he'll be opening the #CapitalJBB for the likes of Stormzy and Harry Styles.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball boasts performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, Stormzy and Sam Smith, but who's going to open the show on Saturday, 7 December?

Liam Payne joined Capital Breakfast to announce that he will kick off the show, performing some of his greatest and latest hits.

Liam Payne was joined by Lennon Stella at last year's #CapitalJBB
Liam Payne was joined by Lennon Stella at last year's #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Rob Howard, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, the 'Familiar' hitmaker said "I can't wait.

"I never get to go out to a fresh audience, as well, which is great," said Liam as he smirked at the thought of performing to over 20,000 adoring fans.

Liam Payne joins other superstars such as Harry Styles, Rita Ora and Jax Jones on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, while Sunday, 8 December is set to see Anne-Marie, Tom Walker and AJ Tracey all perform at The O2.

Liam released his debut solo album, 'LP1', on the day before the #CapitalJBB, Friday, 6 December, and it features singles such as 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo, 'Get Low' with Zedd, and 'Bedroom Floor'.

On the album, Liam worked with Ed Sheeran, Cheat Codes and Jonas Blue to help write and produce several of his tracks.

