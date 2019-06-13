How Old Is Rita Ora And What Is Her Net Worth? Everything You Need To Know About The Pop Star

Everything you need to know about Rita Ora. Picture: Instagram

Rita Ora is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Rita Ora is one of the biggest stars to ever grace the pop scene. She's had huge hits like 'Let You Love Me', 'Anywhere' and the massive collaboration 'For You' with Liam Payne last year.

Not only are her songs incredibly dance worthy, but she is a woman of many talents. Here’s everything you need to know about Rita Ora…

Rita Ora Provides The Perfect Summer Vibes With An Incredible Performance At The Summertime Ball

What is Rita Ora's full name?

Rita Sahatçiu Ora! In Albanian, Sahatçiu means 'watchmaker'. Her dad later revealed he added the name ‘Ora’ due to Sahatçiu being hard to pronounce.

Rita Ora's age

Rita is 28 years old – she was born on 26th November 1990.

Where is Rita Ora From?

The pop singer is from Albania but relocated to England in 1991 when she was just a baby.

Where did Rita Ora go to school?

She went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. Home to some big stars including Dua Lipa and Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Rita Ora has become a global superstar. Picture: Getty

How did Rita Ora's career start?

Rita once auditioned to represent the UK in 2009, however, later decided to withdraw from the competition. The singer used to sing covers and post them on YouTube whereby she caught the attention of DJ Fresh who saw her videos and asked her to ding her Number One 2012 single 'Hot Right Now'.

What else does Rita Ora do?

She's not only a talented artist but a talented actress. The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker starred in the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy series as Mia Grey. She's also made a brief appearance in Fast & Furious 6. Rita also sat as a judge on The Voice UK before heading to talent show X Factor. The Girls hitmaker also had her own fashion line with popular clothing brand Adidas.

What is Rita Ora's net worth?

Despite only releasing one album between 2012 and 2017, Rita Ora has an estimated net worth of £12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is Rita Ora dating?

Rita isn't shy of a public relationship having dated big names such as DJ Calvin Harris and reality TV star Rob Kardashian. However, Rita is currently enjoying single life, but rumour has it the 'For You' singer has reunited with on and off ex-boyfriend Andrew Watt.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News