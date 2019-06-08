Rita Ora Provides The Perfect Summer Vibes With An Incredible Performance At The Summertime Ball

8 June 2019, 22:29

Rita Ora looked exceptional on stage at the Summertime Ball
Rita Ora looked exceptional on stage at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

Rita Ora's fourth Summertime Ball was her biggest yet, and the pop star brought with her some of your favourite tunes.

Rita Ora is a regular Summertime Baller, but that didn't mean she scaled back on the energy levels – the songstress brought her incredible collection of hit songs with her and Wembley Stadium could not stop dancing.

From 'Your Song' to 'Anywhere', Rita gave us a total of five summery songs to dance to and we've never seen 80,000 people having so much fun in the space of 25 minutes.

If you missed any of Rita's performances, here's what she brought to the stage...

Opening her set with 'Your Song', Rita's unmistakable vocals were welcomed with cheers from 80,000 fans

'Let Me Love You' had us falling in love with Rita all over again

'I will never let you down' re-ignited the huge party inside Wembley Stadium

'Lonely Together' made it feel like Rita was singing directly to us

Rita Ora got us ready for summer by ending her set with a sensational performance of 'Anywhere'

Set list:

- 'Your Song'

- 'Let Me Love You'

- 'I Will Never Let You Down'

- 'Lonely Together'

- 'Anywhere'

Jax Jones never fails to turn up a whole stadium at the 2019 Summertime Ball

Jax Jones's Surprise Filled Set Started The Summer Off Right At The #CapitalSTB