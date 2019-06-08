On Air Now
8 June 2019, 22:29
Rita Ora's fourth Summertime Ball was her biggest yet, and the pop star brought with her some of your favourite tunes.
Rita Ora is a regular Summertime Baller, but that didn't mean she scaled back on the energy levels – the songstress brought her incredible collection of hit songs with her and Wembley Stadium could not stop dancing.
From 'Your Song' to 'Anywhere', Rita gave us a total of five summery songs to dance to and we've never seen 80,000 people having so much fun in the space of 25 minutes.
If you missed any of Rita's performances, here's what she brought to the stage...
- 'Your Song'
- 'Let Me Love You'
- 'I Will Never Let You Down'
- 'Lonely Together'
- 'Anywhere'