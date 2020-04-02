Will Little Mix’s Summer 2020 Tour Be Cancelled?

The tour was scheduled to kick off in June. Picture: Little Mix

Will Little Mix’s Summer 2020 tour be cancelled?

Little Mix were set to have the biggest year of their career in 2020.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were gearing up to launch their talent show, Little Mix: The Search, head out on a Summer Tour and release their sixth studio album.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like their plans of world domination have been put on hold.

BBC have already released a statement confirming that their show has been postponed ‘until further notice’.

It read: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that Little Mix The Search will be postponed until further notice.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

But what about their Summer 2020 tour?

The girls were scheduled to kick off their performances at the end of June in Falkirk. But it doesn’t seem likely right now.

Mixers have been speculating about what will happen on Twitter and pleading with the girls to ‘please reschedule’ it as appose to cancelling it altogether.

#LMBreakUpSong hi jade, do you think the summer tour will still go ahead and if it gets cancelled will you rearrange it?? Love youuuu ❤️ @LittleMix — Eleanorloveslittlemix❤️ (@littlem70125305) March 30, 2020

I can’t decide if Little Mix’s summer tour will be cancelled or not now - I feel like it wouldn’t make sense to get us all hyped & excited by announcing a new era but then make us all sad & disappointed again by announcing tour is cancelled? What do you think?🙏🏻✨ — Scarlett (@scarlettbrown89) March 21, 2020

No announcement has been made just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Artists including Louis Tomlinson, Camila Cabello and Harry Styles have all announced their tours have been postponed over the past few days.

Lady Gaga was scheduled to drop her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on April 10th, but she’s now pushed the release date back as it ‘just doesn’t feel right’ to put it out during the pandemic.

