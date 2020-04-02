Will Little Mix’s Summer 2020 Tour Be Cancelled?

2 April 2020, 12:20

The tour was scheduled to kick off in June.
The tour was scheduled to kick off in June. Picture: Little Mix

Will Little Mix’s Summer 2020 tour be cancelled?

Little Mix were set to have the biggest year of their career in 2020.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were gearing up to launch their talent show, Little Mix: The Search, head out on a Summer Tour and release their sixth studio album.

10 Things From Little Mix's Perrie Edwards On Instagram Live With Roman Kemp!

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like their plans of world domination have been put on hold.

BBC have already released a statement confirming that their show has been postponed ‘until further notice’.

It read: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that Little Mix The Search will be postponed until further notice.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

But what about their Summer 2020 tour?

The girls were scheduled to kick off their performances at the end of June in Falkirk. But it doesn’t seem likely right now.

Mixers have been speculating about what will happen on Twitter and pleading with the girls to ‘please reschedule’ it as appose to cancelling it altogether.

No announcement has been made just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Artists including Louis Tomlinson, Camila Cabello and Harry Styles have all announced their tours have been postponed over the past few days.

Lady Gaga was scheduled to drop her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on April 10th, but she’s now pushed the release date back as it ‘just doesn’t feel right’ to put it out during the pandemic.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together.

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking
They've gone Insta official.

Jade Thirlwall’s Ex-Boyfriend Jed Elliott Moves On With American Actress Virginia Gardner
Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

When Does Little Mix's The Search Start? Filming Is Postponed Until Further Notice
Little Mix's The Search has officially been postponed

Little Mix’s The Search Talent Show Postponed As 2020 Summer Tour Dates Remain In Doubt
Jade Thirlwall made Little Mix themed cookies during self-isolation

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is The Cutest In Quarantine As She Bakes ‘Break Up Song’ Cookies

Hot On Capital

Dua Lipa spilled her makeup and beauty secrets

Five Things We Learnt About Dua Lipa’s Beauty Routine From Her Instagram Live With Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge
Khloe Kardashian poses on the red carpet

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed

News

One Direction was formed in 2010

Who Is The Oldest Member Of One Direction? Ages And Birthdays Of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne & Zayn Malik Revealed

One Direction

What is 'FYP' on TikTok?

Why Do People Comment 'FYP' On TikTok & What Does It Mean?

Features

Kim Kardashian left bloodied after her fight with Kourtney

WATCH: KUWTK Teaser Reveals Bloody Aftermath & Tears Following Kim & Kourtney's Fight

News

Is Joe Exotic still in prison as he's sentenced to 22 years behind bars?

Is Joe Exotic 'The Tiger King' Still In Jail? Netflix's Latest Star In COVID-19 Isolation In Jail

TV & Film