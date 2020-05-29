Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix Bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson & Jade Thirlwall React To Andre Gray Engagement

Little Mix are so happy about Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement! Picture: PA/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix bandmates are over the moon that she's engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to Andre Gray! And her Little Mix bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall, couldn't be happier for her.

The 'LM5' singers have left some pretty adorable messages on her latest Instagram post expressing how 'happy' they are about her 'dream coming true'.

Perrie wrote: “My heart is so happy. I absolutely adore you both! YOU. HAVE. A. FIANCÉ. Congratulations to a dream coming true and @andregray_ getting the most amazing girl in the world!”

Jade wrote: “I love you so muchhhhhh and am so happy for you bothhhhh. I gotta new brother in law y’all.”

Jesy added: “These pictures. Love you both you deserve the world.”

We love how much they love each other!

Leigh-Anne announced she was engaged in a stunning Instagram post, which she captioned: “Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes. I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

Leigh-Anne has been very vocal about how much she wants to marry her footballer boyfriend in Little Mix interviews, so we're super happy that he finally popped the question.

Just last month, she told Metro.co.uk: "I’m just excited. We both want it so bad. It’s always been hard though with obviously being in the group and never knowing when to go, “Right girls, I’m going to go off and do this thing.

"It’s not something I’ve actually really thought about because we’re always so busy, but it’s in the back of my head.

"If I wasn’t in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already. We’re both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we’ll be ready."

We're so happy for them and look forward to receiving our invite to the wedding in the post.

