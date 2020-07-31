Zayn Malik Breaks Social Media Silence With Eyeliner Selfie & Sends Fans Into Meltdown

31 July 2020, 10:59

Zayn Malik hadn't posted on social media in months
Zayn Malik hadn't posted on social media in months. Picture: PA/Getty/Instagram

Zayn Malik has posted his first photo on social media in months and fans are freaking out!

Zayn Malik has sent fans wild after posting a selfie on Instagram, breaking his social media silence.

The former One Direction star shared an up-close photo of himself, showing off his eyeliner for the first time ever and fans are loving it!

Zayn Malik Fans Celebrate 5 Years Since He Launched His Solo Career

Rushing to the comments, one wrote: "ZAYN DROP YOUR SKIN CARE ROUNTINE [sic].”

"How are you doing Z? Hope everything is going well! We missed you so much [sic],” penned another.

Zayn Malik has worn eyeliner in his latest Instagram post
Zayn Malik has worn eyeliner in his latest Instagram post. Picture: Instagram
Zayn's fans were freaking out after he posted a selfie
Zayn's fans were freaking out after he posted a selfie. Picture: Instagram

“It’s been awhile welcome back. There’s a lot to catch up on so take a seat zayn….. [sic],” joked a third.

This is the first selfie the ‘Flames’ hitmaker has dropped a picture of himself since his girlfriend Gigi Hadid announced her pregnancy, back in April.

He has since been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the back of the model’s Instagram Live, while they were quarantining in their farm in Pennsylvania, but this is definitely the close-up everyone’s been waiting for!

This is also the first time Zayn has posted on social media since the 1D boys celebrated their 10-year anniversary of the band forming on the X Factor, back in 2010.

Zayn's fans were quick to comment on his Instagram picture
Zayn's fans were quick to comment on his Instagram picture. Picture: Instagram
Zayn and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child in September
Zayn and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child in September. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all shared individual heartfelt messages, saying how much they were grateful for their former bandmates and how much they loved one another.

Directioners were wondering if Zayn would share a post to mark the occasion, on July 23, however, it wasn’t a huge surprise when he didn’t as he left the band back in 2015.

However, we are living for any content we get from Zayn!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

More News

See more More News

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Zayn Malik's fans were freaking out over the adorable baby snaps

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Watermelon Sugar Music Video And Every Moment Is Gif-Worthy
Dan Osborne could be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020.

Dan Osborne Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

TV & Film

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star like his girlfriend.

Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'.

James Arthur Reveals Next Album Is On The Way And Says Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters