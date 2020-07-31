Zayn Malik Breaks Social Media Silence With Eyeliner Selfie & Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Zayn Malik hadn't posted on social media in months. Picture: PA/Getty/Instagram

Zayn Malik has posted his first photo on social media in months and fans are freaking out!

Zayn Malik has sent fans wild after posting a selfie on Instagram, breaking his social media silence.

The former One Direction star shared an up-close photo of himself, showing off his eyeliner for the first time ever and fans are loving it!

Zayn Malik Fans Celebrate 5 Years Since He Launched His Solo Career

Rushing to the comments, one wrote: "ZAYN DROP YOUR SKIN CARE ROUNTINE [sic].”

"How are you doing Z? Hope everything is going well! We missed you so much [sic],” penned another.

Zayn Malik has worn eyeliner in his latest Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Zayn's fans were freaking out after he posted a selfie. Picture: Instagram

“It’s been awhile welcome back. There’s a lot to catch up on so take a seat zayn….. [sic],” joked a third.

This is the first selfie the ‘Flames’ hitmaker has dropped a picture of himself since his girlfriend Gigi Hadid announced her pregnancy, back in April.

He has since been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the back of the model’s Instagram Live, while they were quarantining in their farm in Pennsylvania, but this is definitely the close-up everyone’s been waiting for!

This is also the first time Zayn has posted on social media since the 1D boys celebrated their 10-year anniversary of the band forming on the X Factor, back in 2010.

Zayn's fans were quick to comment on his Instagram picture. Picture: Instagram

Zayn and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child in September. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all shared individual heartfelt messages, saying how much they were grateful for their former bandmates and how much they loved one another.

Directioners were wondering if Zayn would share a post to mark the occasion, on July 23, however, it wasn’t a huge surprise when he didn’t as he left the band back in 2015.

However, we are living for any content we get from Zayn!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!