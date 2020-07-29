Zayn Malik Fans Celebrate 5 Years Since He Launched His Solo Career

Zayn Malik kicked off his solo career in July 2015. Picture: PA/Twitter

Zayn Malik’s fans have been sharing sweet messages to celebrate five years since the former One Direction star began his solo career.

Zayn Malik’s fans have been congratulating the father-to-be for five years of his solo career!

The ‘Flames’ singer left One Direction back on March 25, 2015, before signing his first solo record deal on July 29, 2015.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the special day, a fan account - @ZaynReport - wrote: “5 YEARS TODAY! [celebration emoji].

“We are so proud of you @zaynmalik, and all that you have achieved [heart emoji].”

5 YEARS TODAY! 🥳



We are so proud of you @zaynmalik,

and all that you have achieved. ❤️ https://t.co/WYCj7wECrK — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) July 29, 2020

Fans celebrated five years of solo Zayn. Picture: Twitter

The account shared the tribute with a picture of a very smiley Zayn signing his contract with RCA Records, five years ago.

Fans rushed to celebrate the milestone, with one writing: “Love you Zayn and I am so proud of you.”

“@zaynmalik we all PROUD of you [heart emojis],” shared another.

A third added: “5 years ago feels like yesterday.”

Needed thread about zayn's solo career 💫👑#5YearsOfSoloZayn pic.twitter.com/JXgNdP8hRY — ℝ𝔸ℍ𝔸𝔽 𝕞𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕤 𝕫𝕒𝕪𝕟 🕸 (@ZeeGforce) July 28, 2020

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015 and pursued a solo career. Picture: PA

Zayn has since released two solo albums, ‘Mind Of Mine’ in 2016, and ‘Icarus Falls’ in 2018.

He’s also gone on to release various hit features with a number of artists including PartyNextDoor, Sia, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Claudio.

Fans have been waiting for him to drop new music but since he’s awaiting the birth of his first child with his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid, something tells us we’ll have to wait a little while longer!

