One Direction Fans Shout Out Zayn Malik On 10-Year Anniversary: ‘You Will Always Be Part Of 1D’

One Direction fans want Zayn to know he will 'always' be part of 1D. Picture: PA images

One Direction fans have been shouting out Zayn Malik on the 10-year anniversary of 1D.

One Direction fans are celebrating the band’s 10-year anniversary today.

That’s right, it’s been a whole decade since Harry Styles, Liam Payne Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were formed on The X Factor after they had auditioned as solo artists. (And the glow ups have been real!)

One Direction fans want to ensure Zayn Malik is included in the 10-year anniversary celebrations. Picture: PA images

Even though Zayn, whose girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is pregnant with their first child, made the decision to leave the band in 2015, fans of the ‘Gotta Be You’ singer have been shouting him out on Twitter and congratulating him on the huge milestone, while reminding him he ‘will always be part of 1D’.

One fan wrote: “HAPPY TEN YEARS ZAYN! YOU ARE A PART OF ONE DIRECTION AND ALWAYS WILL BE! LOVE YOU! @zaynmalik #10YearsOfOneDirection.”

Another shared a photograph of the ‘Still Got Time’ singer, which they captioned: “This person you see on screen has enormous talent. Zayn Malik deserve to be recognized as a pillar of One Direction, for my part I thank you for these 10 years #10YearsOfOneDirection.”

Zayn will always be a part of One Direction...

He didn't dedicate a whole wall to his time in One Direction and the awards and accomplishments He got during that time for nothing...

He cherish his time with them so do we.#10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/Wnz5By8ri8 — Sana¹ᴰ ||💛|| ⟩⟩⟩⟩ (@MindofZquad) July 22, 2020

zayn is and always will be a member of one direction ❤🤝🏻 — raaachna (@justrachna) July 22, 2020

ZAYN WILL ALWAYS BE A PART OF ONE DIRECTION!! NO ONE CAN CHANGE MY MIND! — ALI (@cezzlings) July 22, 2020

Zayn sent shockwaves through the globe when he announced his departure 5 years ago in a statement which has now become a staple in pop culture.

It read: "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band.

“I’d like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart.

“I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.

“I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

However, fans want him to know they won't be 'mad' if he doesn't comment on the anniversary as he's 'moved on from that stage in his life'.

We think this tweet sums it up perfectly:

I want Zayn to know if he doesn't return with One Direction or speak out about 10 years I am not mad at him. I'm proud of where he is. he has moved on from this stage of his life, I will always put him with the band but always support him and his solo music #10YearsOfOneDirection — A💙💚 (@Stylesscherii) July 22, 2020

So true!

Happy One Direction Day, everyone!

