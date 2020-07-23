Niall Horan Posts One Direction 10-Year Anniversary Tribute, Says Boys Shared ‘Unbelievable Memories Together’

Niall Horan said One Direction is 'such a major part of our lives'. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan has shared a post to mark One Direction’s 10-year anniversary.

Niall Horan has thanked the ‘beautiful’ One Direction fans for their support on the band’s 10-year anniversary (23 July).

The ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer shared a throwback image of himself on stage alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

YouTuber Andrea Russett Shares Hilarious One Direction Throwback Interview From 2012 To Mark 10-Year Anniversary

Niall Horan shared the heartfelt post about One Direction's 10-year anniversary on Instagram. Picture: instagram

He captioned it: “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did.

“So many unbelievable memories we shared together.

“We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing.

“It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be.

“Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”

He’s not the only member of the band to post about their huge milestone.

Louis has also shared a heartfelt message with the fans.

It reads: “Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!!

"Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances.

"Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my bandmates. What we did together was incredible."

It really was! Thanks for the memories, lads!

