Louis Tomlinson Is ‘So Proud’ Of One Direction Bandmates In Heartfelt Post Celebrating Their 10-Year Anniversary

Louis Tomlinson said what One Direction 'did together was incredible'. Picture: PA/Twitter

Louis Tomlinson has shouted out Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik on One Direction’s 10th anniversary, explaining how 'emotional' he is looking back on the band's career.

Louis Tomlinson has marked One Direction’s 10-year anniversary by remembering the ‘incredible memories’ he had with his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, he wrote: “Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!!

"Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances.

"Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my bandmates. What we did together was incredible."

Louis Tomlinson described the 1D anniversary as 'emotional'. Picture: Twitter

Louis Tomlinson showed love to One Direction fans in his post. Picture: Twitter

One Direction are celebrating their 10-year anniversary on July 23. Picture: PA

Louis continued: "Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was.

“@NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik. So proud of you all individually.

"And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyalty is something that makes me really really proud.

"Miss it every day!”

stop you’re making me cry pic.twitter.com/O0NHEY1dEL — karlijn 🌙 10 YEARS OF 1D (@breathinngrande) July 23, 2020

1D fans were quick to rush to the comments with a series of memes of them being in their feels - and we don’t blame them at all!

One wrote: “The way you mentioned them all,” along with a crying meme.

“Stop you’re making me cry,” penned another.

As we mark 10 iconic years of One Direction, friends and fans of the stars have been celebrating the day of when they were first formed on the X Factor and it's safe to say we're all so proud of the boys!

