Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Congratulates One Direction On Their 10-Year Anniversary As She Reminisces About Her Childhood With Them

Safaa Malik shared an adorable message to One Direction to celebrate their anniversary. Picture: PA/Instagram

Zayn Malik’s little sister Safaa has shared a heartfelt post about One Direction on their 10th anniversary, saying she’s ‘so proud’ of her brother as well as Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa has shouted out her big brother on One Direction's 10-year anniversary, as she reminisces about her childhood with the boys.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram stories to share a photo collage of Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, from their 1D days and shared the cutest message!

Liam Payne Reveals First Impressions Of His One Direction Bandmates

Saying how she was ‘so proud’ of Zayn, she also went on to explain how 1D reminds her of her childhood - although we’re sure in a very different way to ours!

Safaa wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years, goes way too fast.”

Safaa Malik shared a throwback post of One Direction. Picture: Instagram

She continued: “One Direction reminds me so much of my childhood and I’m so proud of my brother.

“He’s come so far and also the rest of the boys.”

She then went on to repost throwback pictures of the boys in other snaps and we are so here for it!

Despite the father-to-be leaving the band in 2015 - a year before they took a hiatus - fans have been keen to celebrate July 23 as a day for all five of the boys, as they embarked on a seriously huge journey together!

Safaa Malik said she was 'so proud' of how far Zayn has come. Picture: Instagram

Each of the singers has gone on to have extremely successful solo careers, following their forming on the X Factor, back in 2010.

Fans have been excited for their 10-year anniversary for so long and have been taking to Twitter to share their excitement for how they’ll be celebrating the day after the band’s PR Simon Jones confirmed anniversary plans are happening with a special fan website.

If that’s not exciting enough, Liam joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to talk all-things 1D!

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News