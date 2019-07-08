Is Will From Stranger Things Gay? Will Byers Hints At Sexuality In Series 3

8 July 2019, 14:46

Will Byers hinted at his sexuality in Stranger Things 3
Will Byers hinted at his sexuality in Stranger Things 3. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things may have just introduced its new LGBTQ characters in season three.

In the new series of Stranger Things, Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) is seen desperately trying to get his friends, including Mike Wheeler and Lucas Sinclair, to play board games with him like they used to in the good old days.

Stranger Things 3 Viewers Have Fallen In Love With Hopper After Emotional Scenes In The New Series

*** This article contains season 3 spoilers ***

Mike and Lucas are both distracted by their respective girlfriends, Eleven and Max, in the new season – leaving Will feeling left out as he tries to play Dungeons and Dragons with his friends who are more interested in phoning the girls.

The boys’ tensions come to a head in episode three, which is titled The Case of the Missing Lifeguard, when Will gives up on playing the board game with his friends because they’re more interested in talking about Eleven and Max.

He storms out of the room and when Mike chases after him, Will says they’re too interested in “swapping spit” with the girls than hanging out with their friends. Mike then hits back: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.”

Mike then adds: “I’m not trying to be a jerk, okay? But we’re not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think, really? That we were never going to get girlfriends? That we’re just going to sit in my basement playing games for the rest of our lives?”

While the scene could mean Will simply isn’t yet at the age of fancying girls, it could also be a hint he’s actually gay. The moment isn’t brought up again, but it’s left fans speculating about whether the scene was The Duffer Brothers’ way of telling the audience Will is gay.

Before season two the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, opened up about the sexuality of his character, writing on Instagram: “So I thought it would be time to jump into the conversation. I've been reading stuff for a while… A good book, or a good show leaves a lot of unanswered questions but makes you think. Which is what you are all doing.

"For me, Will being gay or not is besides the point. Stranger Things is a show about a bunch of kids who are outsiders and find each other because they have been bullied in some way or are different."

He continued: "Does being sensitive, or a loner, or a teenager who likes photography, or a girl with red hair and big glasses, make you gay? I'm only 12 but I do know we all relate to being different. And that's why I think the Duffers wrote the show the way they did. So you can ask all these questions. I hope the real answer never comes out!"

Robin came out as gay at the end of Stranger Things 3
Robin came out as gay at the end of Stranger Things 3. Picture: Netflix

However, toward the end of the season fans discovered another of the characters is in fact gay. Newcomer Robin (played by Maya Hawke) tells pal Steve Harrington how she fancied a girl at their school, revealing she’s a lesbian after he confesses his feelings toward her.

The heartfelt moment comes amid an explosive action scene as the Russian comrades are on the hunt for both Robin and Steve while their pals including Eleven, Nancy, Steve and Max are on the run from a giant Demogorgon.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things News

Niall Horan loves Stranger Things and Louis Tomlinson's offered to watch it with him

Louis Tomlinson Only Wants To Watch Stranger Things With Niall Horan
Stranger Things fans have developed a crush on Hopper

Stranger Things 3 Viewers Have Fallen In Love With Hopper After Emotional Scenes In The New Series
The Stranger Things cast are receiving jaw-dropping pay packets for season 3

How Much Do The Stranger Things Cast Get Paid? The Incredible Amount Millie Bobby Brown And Her Co-Stars Receive
Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait

Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More
Natalia Dyer is not only known for playing Nancy in Stranger Things, she's become a fashion icon

How Old Is Natalia Dyer? Nancy From Stranger Things And Velvet Buzzsaw Actress Dating Charlie Heaton
Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Dating: Their Relationship Timeline Revealed

Hot On Capital

Amy Hart has 'walked out' of the Love Island villa for good

Amy Hart 'Quits Love Island & Walks Out Villa' After Getting Dumped By Curtis Pritchard
Maleficent 2 will hit cinemas in October this year

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Cast, Release Date And Trailer Of The New Disney Film Starring Angelina Jolie
Dua Lipa relationship timeline

Dua Lipa's Relationship Timeline From Isaac Carew To Anwar Hadid
The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020

Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip
Chloe Ferry has quit after walking out of the Geordie Shore house

Chloe Ferry Quits Geordie Shore Again After Sam Gowland Is Booted Off The Show
Exclusive
Craig David performed in the Love Island villa

WATCH: Craig David Chats About Performing In The Love Island Villa

Craig David

TV & Film News

Cameron Boyce dies aged 20

Cameron Boyce Dies Aged 20 - Disney 'Descendants' & 'Jessie' Actor
Amy Hart has left the Love Island villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart Briefly Left The Love Island Villa After Being Dumped By Curtis Pritchard
Love Island 2019 has been a dramatic series

Which Love Island 2019 Contestant Are You? Take Our Quiz To Find Out How You'd Handle The Villa Drama