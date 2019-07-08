Is Will From Stranger Things Gay? Will Byers Hints At Sexuality In Series 3

Will Byers hinted at his sexuality in Stranger Things 3. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things may have just introduced its new LGBTQ characters in season three.

In the new series of Stranger Things, Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) is seen desperately trying to get his friends, including Mike Wheeler and Lucas Sinclair, to play board games with him like they used to in the good old days.

*** This article contains season 3 spoilers ***

Mike and Lucas are both distracted by their respective girlfriends, Eleven and Max, in the new season – leaving Will feeling left out as he tries to play Dungeons and Dragons with his friends who are more interested in phoning the girls.

The boys’ tensions come to a head in episode three, which is titled The Case of the Missing Lifeguard, when Will gives up on playing the board game with his friends because they’re more interested in talking about Eleven and Max.

He storms out of the room and when Mike chases after him, Will says they’re too interested in “swapping spit” with the girls than hanging out with their friends. Mike then hits back: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.”

Mike then adds: “I’m not trying to be a jerk, okay? But we’re not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think, really? That we were never going to get girlfriends? That we’re just going to sit in my basement playing games for the rest of our lives?”

While the scene could mean Will simply isn’t yet at the age of fancying girls, it could also be a hint he’s actually gay. The moment isn’t brought up again, but it’s left fans speculating about whether the scene was The Duffer Brothers’ way of telling the audience Will is gay.

DID HE SAY WILL WAS GAY? #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Gkyv4niaQe — 𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓲𝓻𝓮🎱 st 3 spoilers (@kylodarcy) July 4, 2019

will byers is gay you can’t change my mind #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/0ATXJxWCYH — sun ◟̽◞̽🏳️‍🌈 (@ga_way) July 6, 2019

Before season two the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, opened up about the sexuality of his character, writing on Instagram: “So I thought it would be time to jump into the conversation. I've been reading stuff for a while… A good book, or a good show leaves a lot of unanswered questions but makes you think. Which is what you are all doing.

"For me, Will being gay or not is besides the point. Stranger Things is a show about a bunch of kids who are outsiders and find each other because they have been bullied in some way or are different."

He continued: "Does being sensitive, or a loner, or a teenager who likes photography, or a girl with red hair and big glasses, make you gay? I'm only 12 but I do know we all relate to being different. And that's why I think the Duffers wrote the show the way they did. So you can ask all these questions. I hope the real answer never comes out!"

Robin came out as gay at the end of Stranger Things 3. Picture: Netflix

However, toward the end of the season fans discovered another of the characters is in fact gay. Newcomer Robin (played by Maya Hawke) tells pal Steve Harrington how she fancied a girl at their school, revealing she’s a lesbian after he confesses his feelings toward her.

The heartfelt moment comes amid an explosive action scene as the Russian comrades are on the hunt for both Robin and Steve while their pals including Eleven, Nancy, Steve and Max are on the run from a giant Demogorgon.

