Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Explains How Eleven’s Nose 'Bleeds' On Demand

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven in Stranger Things in July, when the Netflix series airs its third season.

Millie Bobby Brown has become a global household name since taking on the role of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, where her character beholds superhuman psychic abilities.

But her mind powers are at the detriment of her physical strength and Eleven often finds with a nosebleed if she completes harder challenges.

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed how she makes her nose 'bleed' on demand for Stranger Things. Picture: The Late Late Show/YouTube / Netflix

During her interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Millie revealed exactly how she makes her nose ‘bleed’ on demand while filming Stranger Things – and it’s all a clever trick which involves corn syrup.

She said: “It’s just a pot of blood and it’s got a squeezy bottle. Then you just lift up your head, you squeeze it in and then whenever you feel it, I put my head down and I say, 'OK guys, everybody ready … roll camera, action!' and then wait."

“And then if it comes, and if it doesn’t then I’ve screwed up my timing!”

Millie said the timing of squeezing the syrup into her nose can be tricky and she doesn’t always get it right, adding: "Sometimes I taste it, and then sometimes I get my timing wrong, and the director’s like, ‘Millie!’”

The messy situation also means Millie gets to call 'action', so the film crew can capture the exact moment the 'blood' begins to drip from her nose.

Eleven’s nose bleeds every time she uses her powers and the bleeding worsens if it’s a particularly challenging feat at hand.

Eleven's nose bleeds whenever she uses her powers. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things series three returns on 4th July, with the same cast members as seasons one and two.

The new series will be set in a shopping mall, but the demogorgon and the Upside Down will be as present as ever – and this time it appears they’ve got inside another of the character’s minds.

