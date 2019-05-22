Secret Cinema's Stranger Things Event: Dates, Ticket Information And What To Expect

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Secret Cinema is hosting a Stranger Things event. Picture: Netflix

Secret Cinema are teaming up with Netflix to create an immersive Stranger Things event - and it sounds incredible!

Stranger Things season 3 is almost upon - dropping on Netflix on July 4, 2019.

But for superfans, Secret Cinema are hosting an event with the Netflix show, that's set to be AMAZING.

Here's what we know about the Stranger Things Secret Cinema event so far...

What is the Stranger Things Secret Cinema event about?

Secret Cinema events are an immersive experience, allowing fans to explore the sets and interact with characters from their favourite movies.

For the first time ever, Secret Cinema has launched an event based on a TV show - none other than the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

As the name suggests, the event takes place in a secret location. Attendees are asked to dress up as part fo the cast, in order to fully embrace the experience, as they escape reality for a few hours and step into imaginary worlds.

Since Stranger Things entered our lives back in 2016, it's been a smash hit. With a banging soundtrack, a wildly talented cast - including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo - and nostalgic 80s vibes, we can't think why anyone wouldn't want the chance to visit Hawkins, Indiana, and experience the Upside Down.

Secret Cinema are teaming up with Netflix to create an immersive Stranger Things event. Picture: Secret Cinema

When is the Secret Cinema Stranger Things event?

The first show is set to take place on Wednesday, 13 November, 2019.

Then, until the end of the year, the event will take place (at various, top-secret locations) every week on Wednesdays through to Sundays.

How can I get tickets and how much are they?

Ticket prices start at £49 plus booking fee, in addition to matinee tickets for every Saturday at £35 + booking fee. For the Saturday matinees, ages 15 and up will be able to attend a 1.30pm screening.

For those who have O2 Priority, presale begins at 9am on Wednesday 22 May, then general sales open at 12pm on Tuesday 28 May.