Wes Nelson Spotted Kissing Love Islander, Arabella Chi, On Their First Holiday Together

12 August 2019, 08:14
Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi have sparked rumours that they are dating after the Love Islanders were photographed kissing.
Arabella Chi caused drama with an ex-Love Island star before heading into the villa this year, after Charlie Frederick leaked messages between him and her.
Now, Arabella has made headlines again after she was spotted kissing Wes Nelson on a holiday together.
Wes Nelson - who previously dated Celebs Go Dating star, Megan Barton Hansen - reportedly helped Arabella get over her ex, Danny Williams.
The pair have flown to Ibiza for a few days, and were photographed kissing each other on the White Isle, and have been sharing several photos from their holiday (albeit without each other on their profiles).
The pair had previously gone on dates to the cinema to the see the live-action remake of The Lion King, and were seen clubbing together until 2:30am.