Love Island Winner Amber Gill 'Lands Spot' On Dancing On Ice 2020 Line-Up

9 August 2019, 12:04

Amber Gill will apparently be in 2020's Dancing On Ice line-up
Amber Gill will apparently be in 2020's Dancing On Ice line-up. Picture: ITV

Amber Gill has already been snapped up by TV execs after winning Love Island.

Amber Gill won Love Island not even two weeks ago with partner Greg O’Shea, but the beauty therapist already has big plans for her next career move – according to the tabloids.

The season five winner will apparently be following in the footsteps of Kem Cetinay and Wes Nelson in taking part in ITV’s Dancing On Ice, as islanders are always a big hit on the skating competition.

Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Won’t Be Getting Their Own Spin-Off Show As ITV Producers Fear Love Island Winners Will Split

A TV insider told the publication: “The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds. Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Many of the Love Island finalists were quickly snapped up by TV execs when the contestants left the villa, with Maura Higgins landing a presenting stint on This Morning providing callers with advice while her partner Curtis Pritchard will star on The Greatest Dancer, welcoming people into their auditions.

Amber is yet to address the rumours she’ll be appearing on Dancing On Ice.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star – who split the £50k Love Island prize with partner Greg – could make a whopping £10,000 per Instagram post after raking in 2.7 million followers during her time in the villa.

But she said in an interview with Closer she wanted to carry on working in her aunt’s salon in Newcastle.

Amber explained: “I'll definitely keep working with my auntie. We'll still have the salon, and I'll build from that - the goal would be opening a few more salons together. That was the idea before Love Island, so hopefully we'll see what we can do."

She also revealed how she’ll be spending her £25k prize money, saying she would treat herself but also “invest and be careful with it” – a very sensible move.

