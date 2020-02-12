Love Island Scraps Brutal Twitter Challenge For Winter Series After Axing Lie Detector Task

Love Island has cancelled the Twitter challenge called ‘Online Buzz’ after there was speculation that the show used fake tweets for entertainment purposes, and won't be bringing back their lie detector game.

Love Island has got rid of their Twitter challenge, ‘Online Buzz’, after the show was accused of using 'fake' tweets to cause drama.

The savage game is the second most intense test for the couples in the villa - after Casa Amor, of course.

It involves Islanders guessing who fans are talking about in a series of brutal tweets.

An insider told a tabloid: “The Twitter challenge won’t be on this year’s series - it hasn’t been ditched for good, it’s just not happening on the winter season.”

Last year saw fans accuse the show of ‘faking’ tweets to stir things up after Molly-Mae Hague was branded ‘Money-Mae’ from that episode onwards.

'Online Buzz' has caused a lot of tears and fights in the villa, so it's been speculated that’s why it will be taking a back seat this series.

This isn’t the first time a challenge has been scrapped after 2019 saw the first series where contestants didn’t have a lie detector episode.

At the time, Ofcom said there were ‘alarm bells’ over the use of the device in the show - which saw the chosen Islanders answer questions to determine whether or not they were being truthful about who they were coupled up with.

Spokesperson, Sharon White, commented on the use of the gadget on reality TV, saying: "We will be looking at lie detectors and other tools used by the production companies, as to whether it’s fair treatment for vulnerable individuals.”

"As well as the most recent tragedy with Steve Dymond, alarm bells were particularly rung with two suicides, Love Island, some months after the broadcasts.

“What happens after transmission at the moment, there is a window between filming and transmission where there is advice on the media and social media and going often from being a private person to suddenly being cast into a media world.”

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

