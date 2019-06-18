Why Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague’s Kiss Was ‘Biggest Of The Series’ Says Love Island: The Morning After Podcast Host Kim Cetinay

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague had their first kiss. Picture: ITV2

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague shared their first kiss on Monday night’s Love Island.

After being embroiled in a love triangle with Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins, Tommy Fury finally returned his attentions to Molly-Mae in the last recoupling on Love Island, and on Monday night they shared their first kiss.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Love Island: The Morning After podcast host Kim Cetinay branded this romantic moment “the biggest kiss of the series”, after the boxer and the social media influencer finally sealed the deal following days of arguments and awkwardness with new girl Maura.

Tommy Fury is finally settled in a couple after two love triangles. Picture: ITV2

He explained: “I felt like their kiss was brewing, so it meant so much more. That kiss has been the biggest kiss of the series.

“I feel like they’ve knocked down a wall between them, they’re all over each other now – they were spooning in bed and they were on the outdoor beds with his hands all over her, and then they were snogging!”

The podcast hosts then joked: “And his arms were so long they wrap entirely around Molly-Mae!”

Tommy approached his first kiss with Molly-Mae by sitting her down “for a chat” away from the rest of the Islanders, planning to give a whole speech on how much he liked her but his partner beat him to the punch when she asked for a kiss before he’d even had a chance to.

However, Kem also pointed out the sportsman is likely to turn his head once again, after already being part of two love triangles – firstly with Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt at the start of the series.

The podcast presenters added: “He said no one is going to walk through that door who he’d have a better connection with than Molly-Mae… He said Beyoncé could walk in and he wouldn’t turn his head… I can assure you he’s a liar.”

They also pointed out how “polite” the couple’s kiss was, saying: “They took their time, they had good manners about it.”

Meanwhile, the Love Island couples had to vote for who they think is the least compatible pair in the villa on Monday, in tense scenes which saw Anton Danyluk and Elma Pazar and Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan receive the most votes.

But Kem is adamant Anton needs more time to get to know Elma, advising the Islander he needs reign in how much of a gentleman he is, “Have you heard that term ‘nice guys finish last’ he shouldn’t be so polite. If he fancies Elma why is he saying to someone else, ‘oh crack on pal’?”

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

> Download The Love Island Podcast Below For All The Latest Love Island News OR Listen On Alexa By Asking: 'Play Love Island Podcast'

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After