Why Love Island’s Sophie Piper Isn’t Talking About Sister Rochelle Humes On The Show

23 January 2020, 16:23

Love Island’s Sophie Piper is yet to mention her famous sister Rochelle Humes on-screen.

Sophie Piper is just one of the gorgeous islanders taking on the Love Island villa for the winter 2020 series and, while she’s not the only one with a claim to fame, she has a pretty strong connection to stardom through sister Rochelle Humes.

Viewers are yet to see social media influencer Sophie talk about her The Saturdays star sibling on the show to her fellow contestants, but she did reveal their connection during her introduction video when the series launched.

Love Island's Eve Gale Kept Getting Lost In Secret 'Camera Rooms' Whilst In The Villa

Rochelle and husband Marvin, who are both TV and radio presenters as well as former pop stars, publicly congratulated Sophie on her island stint before the programme started, but the 21-year-old is yet to talk about her famous relations in the villa.

But there could be a few reasons as to why Sophie is remaining tight-lipped.

Confidentiality contract

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper look so alike
Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper look so alike. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

An associate lawyer explained to Metro Sophie might be keeping their relationship out of any possible air time because she wouldn’t want to say anything which might effect Rochelle’s reputation.

They said: “Despite the reportedly close relationship between Sophie and Rochelle, we cannot rule out the possibility that Sophie was asked to sign an NDA or otherwise agreed to be bound by obligations of confidentiality.

"We would expect that [Rochelle] would want to protect [her clean image] and a well-structured NDA, with a clear definition of what constitutes 'confidential information' is a useful tool for achieving this purpose."

For privacy

Rochelle is known to be very private about her own family life, only recently revealing her children on Instagram after keeping their faces out of view for years, so it would be totally understandable if the sisters had come to a mutual agreement Sophie would steer clear of mentioning her.

When Sophie’s Love Island news was finally unveiled, Rochelle commented on her Instagram snap: “Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper.”

Marvin also replied: “Is this how far @rochellehumes will go to make me watch Love Island? Good luck Soph x.”

The stars are yet to publicly comment on Sophie’s time in the villa, however.

To carve her own path in the limelight

Sophie Piper already has a large following on Instagram
Sophie Piper already has a large following on Instagram. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Sophie no doubt entered the villa with goals of boosting her own career, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she was avoiding talking about her famous relative so as not to use Rochelle’s name for her own gain.

The 21-year-old already had a large following on social media, and that's already racked up to over 300k on Instagram at the time of writing.

