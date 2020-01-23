Love Island's Eve Gale Kept Getting Lost In Secret 'Camera Rooms' Whilst In The Villa

Eve Gale's admitted the South African villa is filled with 'warehouse' style equipment rooms she kept getting in trouble for going in, and would often get lost in the enormous luxury spot!

Love Island's Eve sat down with us to reveal plenty of behind the scenes goss' from the South African villa, admitting she kept getting lost in production and camera rooms, and had to learn to ignore camera men hiding in the bushes during her time on the show!

Eve Gale reveals Love Island villa secrets including secret rooms. Picture: Black Mirror/ Getty Creative

The twin, who was the first islander to be dumped from the series, played a game of Love Island lucky dip, and answered some of our burning questions about villa life.

She said: "A lot of times in the villa there's lots of corridors and doors that open up that's not for us to be in, rooms full or cameras or furniture and a lot of times you can get lost."

"A lot of times you can get lost, I'm walking to the beach hut and I'm like 'where is it?', I open a door and there's a massive warehouse room with cameras and I'm like 'oops, I'm not meant to be in here, I'll get in trouble if I'm in here!' and you have to go away and re-navigate!"

"You also see a lot of camera people running in and out of bushes sometimes, you kind of pretend they're not there."

Elsewhere in the game, Eve also revealed the islanders sometimes are made to have 'single sex' dinners, reasoning that 'meal times aren't for flirting', which we don't think we've ever heard of before?!

She also remains dubious whether her twin, Jess, will find love in the villa, as she hasn't currently clicked with anyone, but remains hopeful!

