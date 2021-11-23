Love Island's Siannise Fudge Hits Back At Body Shamers On Tik Tok

By Capital FM

Siannise responded to the body-shaming comments that have been plaguing her Tik Tok comments in the best way she knew how...

Siannise Fudge of Winter Love Island fame has put the haters in their place after cruel comments that were left under her posts on Tik Tok.

The 27-year-old star has amassed a whopping 1.1 million followers on the video platform, where she often shares content from beauty tips to viral dances.

Followers of the ex-Islander alleged that Siannise looked vastly different from her time on the hit dating show back in early-2020.

The Bristol babe set the record straight and responded directly to the body shamers via a new Tik Tok post.

Siannise Fudge put the trolls in their place. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

The star responded in the best way she knew how, by lip-syncing to a Tik Tok sound of Nicki Minaj saying: "The fact that you'd even discuss my looks is insane.

"I'm a bad b***h, always been a bad b***h."

She certainly didn't mince her words (or Nicki's)! The clip has racked up over a million views on the platform since it was posted on Thursday.

The beauty consultant-turned-influencer disabled the comments feature under the video, understandably.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are rumoured to have split. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

Siannise stood in her bathroom as she delivered the confident rebuttal, sporting a cropped tank top and athletic bottoms – and of course, she completed the look with her classic slicked back bun.

The online trolling follows recent claims that the reality TV personality has split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, Luke Trotman.

Siannise and Luke, 24, met on the first (and last) winter edition of ITV's Love Island, the pair finished in second place in February 2020.

Their relationship went from strength to strength since leaving the Villa, they even moved in together and bought a dog!

However, rumours began to whirr earlier this month as the pair are longer sharing photos on their Instagram profiles...

Both parties are yet to comment on the potential break-up.

