WATCH: Samira Mighty Re-Enacts Iconic Love Island Scenes On Holiday With Ellie Brown & Zara McDermott

12 April 2019, 15:55

The Love Island stars are on holiday in Bali where Samira recreated some of the best scenes from the villa including Eyal Booker and Hayley Hughes's argument.

Samira Mighty may have been on Love Island in 2018, but she has a career in the West End which she's put to good use whilst on holiday with Zara McDermott and Ellie Brown by re-enacting some of the most iconic scenes from the villa.

Megan Barton-Hanson ‘Never Been So Scared’ After Being Rushed To Hospital With Allergic Reaction

Samira Mighty tries out different Love Island character's iconic scenes
Samira Mighty tries out different Love Island character's iconic scenes. Picture: Instagram/@ZaraMcDermott

Samira played out a one woman show of last year's highlights, including but not limited to; Eyal Booker and Hayley Hughes's argument, Dr. Alex telling Ellie Brown to go away, Ellie Brown calling Georgia Steel a liar.

Zara can be heard from behind the camera asking for Samira to give her best impression of her, with Samira hitting back saying: "You're so hard to do because you never spoke", which is brutal, but not entirely untrue.

Both Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott split with their co-stars after leaving the island, with Charlie Brake reportedly cheating on Ellie and Adam Collard calling it quits back in February after spending too much time apart.

After Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer announced they were breaking up, every couple from the 2018 series of the dating show have split, but their friendship groups are proving to still be going strong!

