Megan Barton-Hanson ‘Never Been So Scared’ After Being Rushed To Hospital With Allergic Reaction

Megan Barton-Hanson was rushed to hospital earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Megan Barton-Hanson has broken her silence on her dash to hospital after suffering a bad allergic reaction, saying she’s “never been so scared”.

Megan Barton-Hanson was rushed to hospital earlier this week after suffering a “mystery ailment”.

The Love Island star, who is preparing to release a tell-all autobiography, apparently had a bad allergic reaction but the cause was unknown, leaving the star in a lot of pain and discomfort.

Megan Barton Hanson Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill With 'Mystery' Ailment

The 25 year old has since broken her silence on the ordeal, writing in an Instagram post she’s “never felt so scared”.

Alongside a glamorous photo of herself in a glittery jumpsuit she wrote: “The comeback is always STRONGER than the set back. Finally starting to feel a little more human again, I’ve never been so scared!

“When the doctor looks at you in shock and says we need to call an ambulance right now, a day before I was due to fly to LA. Thank you all so much for your well wishes and support it means so much. Meg xx.”

Megan was rushed to hospital in pain and discomfort one day after enjoying herself at Drake’s London concert.

