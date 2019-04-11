Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson To Release ‘Tell-All’ Autobiography

Megan Barton-Hanson is releasing a tell-all book. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson is writing a tell-all autobiography about her stint on the show and her time as a stripper before she found fame.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson has been very open about herself, her career, and her cosmetic surgery ever since leaving the ITV villa last summer with ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson, and now we can expect to hear her full story in a book.

Megan is set to release a tell-all autobiography about her time on Love Island, as well as the footballers she’s dated and her time as a stripper.

Her new venture apparently has publishers locked in a bidding war, with many companies eager to sign her first deal.

An industry insider told the tabloids: “Megan is starting work on her autobiography and it’s going to be really juicy. She has a fascinating past and is prepared to tell her story, warts and all.

“Megan won’t shy away from her previous work as a stripper and will be open about her cosmetic surgery and the crippling battle she’s had with her body confidence.”

The bidding for the tome is apparently already into six figures, with the amount expected to be the largest sum ever paid out to a Love Island star for their story.

