Megan Barton Hanson Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill With 'Mystery' Ailment

10 April 2019, 13:53 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 14:05

Megan Barton Hanson has been rushed to hospital after falling ill with a 'mystery' illness.

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson has been rushed to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after falling ill with a 'mystery' illness that caused her to suffer an allergic reaction.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Undergoes Transformation As She Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown

Sources close to the 25-year-old reality star have told the MailOnline: "Megan was rushed to hospital this morning with an allergic reaction."

"Doctors are still trying to establish what has caused it and she is currently undergoing tests to determine this."

"Megan went into hospital in the early hours after suffering pain and discomfort throughout the night."

She had only been posting photos and videos to her Instagram of her watching Drake perform at the O2 the last night so fans have been surprised to hears she's been taken ill so suddenly.

The news comes just after her ex, Wes Nelson, confirmed his romance with Instagram influencer, Alyssia Roddy, revealing that it isn't 'official' but the pair are indeed 'dating.'

Megan herself has been hitting the dating scene, with rumours of her joining Celebs Go Dating in a bid to find love, and dropping some seriously flirtatious messages into co-star Charlie Frederick's Insta comments lately.

We're wishing Megan a speedy recovery and hope she'll be back to her normal self soon!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News

Latest Love Island News

Olivia Attwood claimed she'd split from beau Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood And Bradley Dack Back Together As Love Island Star Confirms They Never Actually Split
Montana Brown gave a touching speech at Mike Thalassitis' funeral

Montana Brown Shares Emotional Eulogy From Mike Thalassitis’ Funeral As She Asks Reality Stars To ‘Learn From This’
Megan Barton-Hanson has dyed her hair dark brown

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Undergoes Transformation As She Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown
It's all over between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Confirms Shock Split From Footballer Bradley Dack
Montana Brown made a speech at Mike Thalassitis' funeral

Montana Brown Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mike Thalassitis' Funeral After Giving Emotional Speech

Hot On Capital

One Direction's Instagram account has been re-activated

Liam Payne Addresses Who Reactivated One Direction Instagram Account After One Member 'Likes' Best Fans Announcement
Justin Bieber revealed Hailey Baldwin has always been a belieber

Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Baldwin Has Always Been ‘A Belieber’
Liam Payne follows Camila Cabello and fans want a collaboration

Liam Payne Just Followed Camila Cabello & Fans Want A Collaboration On Her Second Album
Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie

Camila Cabello Cast As Cinderella In Musical Film Remake Of The Fairytale Classic
Selena Gomez & Niall Horan were spotted together at a gig.

Selena Gomez & Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours As They’re Spotted At Lewis Capaldi Gig
Amber Turner fans want her back on TOWIE

TOWIE: Amber Turner Responds To A Petition For Her To Return To The Show Amid Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims Drama

More Movies & TV News

Chloe Ferry shuts down trolls after drastic transformation

WATCH: Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Slams Instagram Trolls Who Ridiculed Her Radical New Look
Chloe Sims breaks down over Dan Edgar in next week's TOWIE

TOWIE: Chloe Sims Breaks Down Over Dan Edgar As Fans Throw Shade At Their Relationship
Beyoncé's Netflix documentary is coming and fans can't wait

Netflix Tease Beyoncé Documentary 'Homecoming' Without Having To Use Her Name Or Image

Beyoncé

The White Chicks cast recreated their iconic dance

WATCH: The White Chicks Cast Re-Created Their Iconic Dance-Off Scene During Reunion
Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot

Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Was She In Mad Men?