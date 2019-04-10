Megan Barton Hanson Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill With 'Mystery' Ailment

Megan Barton Hanson has been rushed to hospital after falling ill with a 'mystery' illness.

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson has been rushed to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after falling ill with a 'mystery' illness that caused her to suffer an allergic reaction.

Sources close to the 25-year-old reality star have told the MailOnline: "Megan was rushed to hospital this morning with an allergic reaction."

"Doctors are still trying to establish what has caused it and she is currently undergoing tests to determine this."

"Megan went into hospital in the early hours after suffering pain and discomfort throughout the night."

She had only been posting photos and videos to her Instagram of her watching Drake perform at the O2 the last night so fans have been surprised to hears she's been taken ill so suddenly.

The news comes just after her ex, Wes Nelson, confirmed his romance with Instagram influencer, Alyssia Roddy, revealing that it isn't 'official' but the pair are indeed 'dating.'

Megan herself has been hitting the dating scene, with rumours of her joining Celebs Go Dating in a bid to find love, and dropping some seriously flirtatious messages into co-star Charlie Frederick's Insta comments lately.

We're wishing Megan a speedy recovery and hope she'll be back to her normal self soon!

