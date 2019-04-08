Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Undergoes Transformation As She Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown

8 April 2019, 10:03

Megan Barton-Hanson has dyed her hair dark brown
Megan Barton-Hanson has dyed her hair dark brown. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson has switched up her trademark blonde tresses for a dark, sexy hair ‘do.

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has officially moved on from her split from boyfriend Wes Nelson, marking the next chapter of her life with a new hair colour.

Ditching her curly blonde locks, Megan now has sleek dark hair which she unveiled as she posed on Instagram on her new purple sofa.

Megan Barton-Hanson Grinds On Norwegian Rapper During Holiday With Her Mum

Megan Barton-Hanson was flooded with compliments about her new hair
Megan Barton-Hanson was flooded with compliments about her new hair. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Wearing a neon, green lacy two piece Megan sat on the sofa in her new flat with her head resting in her hand and her dark brown ponytail scooped over one shoulder.

Megan was soon flooded with compliments about her sexy new look, with one fan writing: “Love the darker hair girl!”

“Your hair colour looks fab, really suits you!” replied another person, as a third commented: “Hair colour is gorgeous! Suits you much better.”

The new hair is a firm sign Megan is moving on from Wes, as well as reports the 25 year old is considering joining E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

The show’s bosses are said to be “desperate” to get her on the show in the hope of boosting ratings.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest On Your Favourite Love Island Stars

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes opened up about his battle with anxiety live on stage

Shawn Mendes Bravely Discusses Anxiety Battle On Stage: ‘This Is My First Day Without Medication’
Billie Eilish is fast becoming one of 2019's most successful artists

How Old Is Billie Eilish, Who Are The 'bury a friend' Singer's Parents And What's Her Net Worth?
Beyoncé's Netflix documentary is coming and fans can't wait

Netflix Tease Beyoncé Documentary 'Homecoming' Without Having To Use Her Name Or Image

Beyoncé

It's all over between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Confirms Shock Split From Footballer Bradley Dack

TV & Film

CNCO play 'Finish The Lyric' with Capital

WATCH: CNCO Sing Shawn Mendes & Little Mix In 'Finish The Lyrics'