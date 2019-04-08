Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Undergoes Transformation As She Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown

Megan Barton-Hanson has dyed her hair dark brown. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson has switched up her trademark blonde tresses for a dark, sexy hair ‘do.

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has officially moved on from her split from boyfriend Wes Nelson, marking the next chapter of her life with a new hair colour.

Ditching her curly blonde locks, Megan now has sleek dark hair which she unveiled as she posed on Instagram on her new purple sofa.

Megan Barton-Hanson Grinds On Norwegian Rapper During Holiday With Her Mum

Megan Barton-Hanson was flooded with compliments about her new hair. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Wearing a neon, green lacy two piece Megan sat on the sofa in her new flat with her head resting in her hand and her dark brown ponytail scooped over one shoulder.

Megan was soon flooded with compliments about her sexy new look, with one fan writing: “Love the darker hair girl!”

“Your hair colour looks fab, really suits you!” replied another person, as a third commented: “Hair colour is gorgeous! Suits you much better.”

The new hair is a firm sign Megan is moving on from Wes, as well as reports the 25 year old is considering joining E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

The show’s bosses are said to be “desperate” to get her on the show in the hope of boosting ratings.

