Megan Barton-Hanson ‘To Join Celebs Go Dating’ After Split From Wes Nelson

Megan Barton-Hanson is said to be thinking about joining Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Megan barton-Hanson/Instagram / E4/Twitter

Megan Barton-Hanson is said to have begun thinking about dating once again and is considering signing up to Celebs Go Dating, three months after her split from Love Island beau Wes Nelson.

Megan Barton-Hanson is seemingly on the look out for love once more, as she moves on from her relationship with Love Island boyfriend Wes Nelson following their split in January during his stint on Dancing On Ice.

Celebs Go Dating viewers have seen previous Love Island stars take part on the E4 dating show in the past, including Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, Eyal Booker and 2017 contestant Olivia Attwood.

Megan Barton-Hanson Grinds On Norwegian Rapper During Holiday With Her Mum

Bosses have now apparently approached Megan and are said to be “desperate” to get her on the show in the hope of boosting ratings.

A source told the tabloids: “Bosses think Megan would be great value as most men find her irresistible. She’s mulling it over at the moment as everything she does she wants to properly commit to.

“It’s a big decision to go and find love on television again and she doesn’t want to jump into anything.”

When Megan and Wes broke up in January the model said in a statement shared on Instagram “while we love each other very much we will remain separate.”

