Megan Barton-Hanson Grinds On Norwegian Rapper During Holiday With Her Mum

Megan Barton Hanson was seen grinding on a Norwegian rapper during her holiday. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram / Skarrsss/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson is clearly letting her hair down after moving on from her relationship with Love Island beau Wes Nelson.

Megan Barton-Hanson is currently soaking up the sun in Tenerife on a girly trip with her mum, but that didn’t stop the 24 year old from letting loose on a night out.

The Love Island star was seen in a social media video dancing with heavily tattooed Norwegian rapper Skarrsss, grinding up against him and whipping her hair as he held onto her hips.

Skarrsss is now eager for Megan to call him. Picture: Skarrsss/Instagram

In this report, Megan and the music star were filmed by a fellow partygoer who wrote the caption: “Megan lool” as the pair danced in a Snapchat video.

Megan also uploaded a photo with the star to Instagram Stories, posing with her arms around his neck as she sticks her tongue out for the camera and sticks up her middle finger.

However, Skarrsss has seemingly lost touch with Megan already as the rapper took to Instagram Stories this afternoon to ask her to call him.

Alongside a selfie, he wrote: “Eiii where is the girl from last night? Call me yo.”

Megan has seemingly made it clear she’s moved on from her split from Wes Nelson, after they broke up during his Dancing On Ice stint.

