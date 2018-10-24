Love Island's Samira Mighty's Famous Ex Chris Pine Denies Knowing Who She Is

24 October 2018, 10:47 | Updated: 24 October 2018, 10:51

When Hollywood actor Chris Pine was asked about his Love Island 'ex' Samira Mighty, he had a less than enthusiastic answer, actually shrugging when her name was mentioned, leaving people with all sort

Love Island's Samira Mighty cemented her claim to fame whilst appearing on the dating show this summer, but caught everyone off guard when she revealed she once dated Hollywood A-lister Chris Pine, and one savvy reporter has now asked him about it on the red carpet which really didn't go down too well, because he basically seems like he has no idea who she is.

WATCH: Samira Mighty Slams Georgia As Love Island's Most Annoying Islander

The Metro caught Chris on the red carpet for new movie Outlaw King, and when asked about the music theatre actress, turned reality star, he simply shrugged and walked away, either appearing to not want to discuss it, or genuinely not knowing what they were on about.

Samira had previously told them she he had been on a date with him once, after meeting him at the GQ Man of the Year after party in 2016, saying: 'I kind of looked him up and thought "He’s actually a pretty big deal [...] I'm going to go on a date with Chris Pine".

View this post on Instagram

Just keep breathin and breathin .. ⚡️

A post shared by Samira Mighty (@samiramighty) on

She left the island with Frankie Foster, but the pair lasted less than a month as it emerged he had been unfaithful to the 22-year-old during a night club appearance and she's been single ever since.

Samira told the tabloid Chris gave her his number and they've sometimes texted when he is in town, but, like, Chris doesn't really seem into telling people this, so, perhaps someone should tell Samira to stop telling everyone under the sun about their not-so-private dating history? Idk.

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Love Island News

Nathan Massey looks totally different.

You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation
Georgia Steel apparently met up with producers

Georgia Steel 'Met With Celebs Go Dating' One Day After Split From Sam Bird
Chris Pine didn't react well to being asked about Love Island's Samira Mighty

Love Island's Samira Mighty's Famous Ex Chris Pine Denies Knowing Who She Is
Dani Dyer showed her supported for her Love Island BFF, Georgia Steele, during her break-up

WATCH: Dani Dyer Supports Georgia Steele Over Cheating Allegations From Sam Bird
Eyal Booker has shocked people with this brand new look

Celebs Go Dating's Eyal Booker's Hair Transformation Has Seriously Divided Opinions

More Movies & TV News

Sabrina Spellman actress Kiernan Shipka promotes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Who Is Sabrina Spellman Actress Kiernan Shipka? Age, TV Shows And Parents Revealed
Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by true ghost stories

Is The Haunting Of Hill House A True Story? The Ghost Story Behind The Netflix Horror
Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are one of the couples to stay together from the 2017 series

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt 'On Verge Of Split'
Olivia Attwood responded to ex, Chris Hughes, after he "used her to promote" himself

Olivia Attwood Claps Back At Love Island Ex, Chris Hughes, For Being "Bitter" On Twitter
Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have confirmed that they've broken up

Love Island's Sam Bird & Georgia Steel Split Over 'Reasons He Can't Comment On'