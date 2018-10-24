Love Island's Samira Mighty's Famous Ex Chris Pine Denies Knowing Who She Is

Love Island's Samira Mighty cemented her claim to fame whilst appearing on the dating show this summer, but caught everyone off guard when she revealed she once dated Hollywood A-lister Chris Pine, and one savvy reporter has now asked him about it on the red carpet which really didn't go down too well, because he basically seems like he has no idea who she is.

The Metro caught Chris on the red carpet for new movie Outlaw King, and when asked about the music theatre actress, turned reality star, he simply shrugged and walked away, either appearing to not want to discuss it, or genuinely not knowing what they were on about.

Chris pine learning he once dated samira #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6jNWS3aaG8 — Cat 👻 (@MisCatD) June 5, 2018

Samira had previously told them she he had been on a date with him once, after meeting him at the GQ Man of the Year after party in 2016, saying: 'I kind of looked him up and thought "He’s actually a pretty big deal [...] I'm going to go on a date with Chris Pine".

She left the island with Frankie Foster, but the pair lasted less than a month as it emerged he had been unfaithful to the 22-year-old during a night club appearance and she's been single ever since.

Samira told the tabloid Chris gave her his number and they've sometimes texted when he is in town, but, like, Chris doesn't really seem into telling people this, so, perhaps someone should tell Samira to stop telling everyone under the sun about their not-so-private dating history? Idk.

