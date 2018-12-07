Love Island Reunion Teaser Shows Exes Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham Still Loved Up

7 December 2018, 10:39 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 11:11

After Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham announced their split, the Love Island Christmas reunion teaser shows the champions of this year's show very much loved up, which will surely make for awkward viewing.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham had everyone shook when they announced they've split after six months together and being crowned champions of Love Island.

To make things even more awkward, the Christmas reunion teaser for the show has been revealed and they're still very much loved up in it.

Love Island Winners Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer Confirm They've Split Up

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham exchange gifts on Love Island Christmas reunion before split
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham exchange gifts on Love Island Christmas reunion before split. Picture: Instagram/I'm A Celebrity

Filmed before Dani and Jack split, they can be seen in the video alongside co-stars (who are still very much together) Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson dancing, wearing festive jumpers and giving each other gifts, which, we assume won't be happening on actual Christmas anymore.

Dani Dyer releases statement of her and Jack Fincham's split
Dani Dyer releases statement of her and Jack Fincham's split. Picture: Instagram

Dani announced the pair were parting ways in a statement on Instagram, saying they plan on remaining friends but have 'realised they're not meant to be long term'.

Jack is yet to address the break-up, but tabloids are reporting it was Dani who initiated it and he's been left heartbroken.

Dani Dyer is said to have ended things with Jack Fincham after six months
Dani Dyer is said to have ended things with Jack Fincham after six months. Picture: Instagram

After their split, it's left only Josh and Kaz along with Megan and Wes as surviving couple's from the series, and we're seriously looking forward to seeing all the drama unfold on the reunion episode, cos' we're loyal babes.

Latest Love Island News

Dani and Jack have split after 6 months.

